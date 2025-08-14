Current & Past Articles » Letters

A Statement from Mayor Groves

August 14, 2025   ·   0 Comments

I want to address a matter that is important to the community, and one that I take very seriously – O Shaw Creek Road/593 Charleston Side Road site.

You may recall, that following a lengthy discussion and concerns raised at the May 20, 2025 Town Council meeting, the motion was amended to include a staff report back to Council so that the matter can be considered before entering into a fill agreement.

To clarify, the amended motion does not approve a fill import operation at the location. The motion relies on the landowner to complete a series of engineering studies to the Town’s satisfaction before any approval of a fill import or infilling operation.

There will also be a public information session, where residents will have the opportunity to share their feedback.

As well, you may submit a delegation request to the Clerk when the staff report with complete information is placed on a future Planning and Development Committee meeting agenda.

To reiterate, no decision has been taken on the matter.

If you have any other questions or comments, please email communications@caledon.ca



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Community generosity powers local family’s largest aid trip to Cuba yet

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Lora Abramovitch is used to shopping for deals and always looking for a good bargain, but it’s not ...

Midnight Madness packs Downtown Bolton with food, fun, and festivities

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Cars parked up and down the streets, music roaring from the Downtown strip, and families walking hand-in-hand down ...

MP Kyle Seeback hosts Community Barbecue for Dufferin-Caledon residents

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback hosted a community barbecue this past weekend at the Bolton Fairgrounds to give the ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...