A Statement from Mayor Groves

August 14, 2025

I want to address a matter that is important to the community, and one that I take very seriously – O Shaw Creek Road/593 Charleston Side Road site.

You may recall, that following a lengthy discussion and concerns raised at the May 20, 2025 Town Council meeting, the motion was amended to include a staff report back to Council so that the matter can be considered before entering into a fill agreement.

To clarify, the amended motion does not approve a fill import operation at the location. The motion relies on the landowner to complete a series of engineering studies to the Town’s satisfaction before any approval of a fill import or infilling operation.

There will also be a public information session, where residents will have the opportunity to share their feedback.

As well, you may submit a delegation request to the Clerk when the staff report with complete information is placed on a future Planning and Development Committee meeting agenda.

To reiterate, no decision has been taken on the matter.

If you have any other questions or comments, please email communications@caledon.ca

