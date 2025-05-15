“A Mosaic of Culture”, Headwaters Arts Hosts Annual Art and Music Show

May 15, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Arts is set to present the third-annual musically themed art show and sale fundraising event, “Tapestry of Art and Music”.

This year’s theme is Wonder and Whimsy.

Headwaters Arts is a local not-for-profit artist group whose mission is to bring together artists and supporters to promote the development, appreciation, and enjoyment of all arts in the Hills of Headwaters Region.

The event will take place Sunday, May 25, from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Alton Mill Arts Centre in Caledon.

Join the Headwaters Arts team under the roof of the Annex this year, where attendees can view 90-plus canvases from local artists.

The canvases are 6 x 6, and include all mediums such as photography, textiles, and acrylic.

“When you put all of those canvases together in one small area, I feel like it creates a mosaic of the culture in which we live, this community, the Headwaters community, our personal lives,” says Nancy Kluger, Chair of the Events Committee for Headwaters Arts.

Kluger shared that this is an opportunity for artists to not only express how they feel about their love of art, but primarily how art and music come together.

While viewing the art, onlookers can enjoy music from the Oakville Choir for Children and Youth.

Kluger shared her thoughts on incorporating young voices into this year’s music.

“We need young artists, we need young everything, so I spoke to the Oakville Choir for Children and Youth,” said Kluger. “It’s just so organic and I just kind of think about the art and the feelings coming from the artist and the power of the voice. To be outside and to hear those voices and see that art, it just really stirs me.”

After the concert, there will be a reception where all the art will be available for sale.

The money goes back to creating more events like this for Headwaters Arts.

“We’re not-for-profit, and the money we raise, we put back into implementing shows for our member artists to give them a platform to show their art,” said Kluger.

One thing particularly special about this year’s event is a draw where ticket holders can win an original work by a well-known local/international artist Paul Morin.

Paul Morin is a Canadian artist, photographer, musician and children’s book illustrator.

For every $20 donation to Headwaters Arts, and every piece of art purchased, the person receives a draw ticket.

At the end of the event, they will draw the winner.

Another new addition this year is the “Young Artist Category” featured at the event.

Kluger said that they reached out to high schools in the area and have around 18 young artists participating this year.

She shared that she hopes attending the event will encourage people to explore their creative streak.

“All of us have a little bit of creativity in us and this is an opportunity for singers and artists to come and show their skills.”

Although the deadline for artistic submissions has closed, Kluger urges those still interested to contact Headwaters Arts.

Readers Comments (0)