Wilson Lands Development: A Gift for Caledon’s Future

June 12, 2025 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

I’m thrilled to share some wonderful news about an inspiring milestone for our community. The Region of Peel has officially formalized a donation agreement with the Wilson family of Caledon, leading to the acquisition of 20 acres of land at 13344 Humber Station Road — right at the northwest corner of Humber Station and Healey Road.

This generous gift marks the beginning of an exciting initiative to help meet the growing health and social service needs of Caledon. I’ve been proud to champion this project from day one. These are the types of services that truly matter — services that support our seniors, families, and all members of our community as we continue to grow.

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Wilson family for their remarkable vision and generosity. Their donation is more than just land — it’s a legacy that will benefit Caledon for generations to come.

We officially launched a project to create a “Strategic Roadmap” for the development of these donated lands in 2024. This roadmap is a high-level plan that outlines the vision for the site and the best approach to bring that vision to life.

The project has been guided by an Advisory Committee made up of dedicated leaders from Peel Region, the Town of Caledon, Headwaters Health Care Centre, William Osler Health System, and the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team. Their insights and expertise have helped shape a thoughtful, forward-looking strategy.

After over a year of collaboration, research, and meaningful dialogue, the Strategic Roadmap was completed. At its heart is a powerful vision: “Community access to care and services, where and when it’s needed.”

The key focus areas identified for the site include:

An Integrated Health Centre;

A Seniors Centre, including long-term care;

A Community Hub that integrates a wide range of community supports and services.

On May 22, Regional Council endorsed the Strategic Roadmap as a guiding framework to move this work forward. This marks an important step in bringing this vision to life.

Looking ahead to 2025 and 2026, the next phase of the project will include:

Forming a core project management team with staff from both Peel Region and the Town of Caledon;

Deepening engagement with residents and stakeholders to ensure community needs are at the heart of the plan;

Exploring partnerships and funding opportunities;

Undertaking a detailed feasibility assessment to ensure the site is ready for the intended development.

We know that full development of the site will take time — this is a multi-year journey. But every step brings us closer to a healthier, stronger, and more connected Caledon.

Thank you again to the Wilson family for their extraordinary gift, and to everyone who continues to support this vital work. Together, we’re building something truly meaningful for our community — for today, and for the future.

Let’s keep moving forward — for our seniors, our families, and the generations yet to come.

