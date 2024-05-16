Two disc golf courses open at Albion Hills Conservation Park

May 16, 2024 · 0 Comments

Albion Birdie and Albion Albatross courses designed by ChainLink Disc Golf

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon residents can now enjoy two brand-new disc golf courses.

On May 11, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) and ChainLink Disc Golf held a grand opening ceremony for two disc golf courses at Albion Hills Conservation Park.

The two courses are “Albion Birdie”, a nine-hole course suitable for beginners and families; and “Albion Albatross”, a professional-level 18-hole course designed to give even the most experienced disc golfer a proper challenge.

Cara Hovius and Jeff MacKeigan, co-owners of ChainLink Disc Golf, were both at the ceremony.

Hovius explained ChainLink Disc Golf has designed and installed golf courses all across Ontario and beyond. The company is also known for running popular disc golf events. With their new courses at Albion Hills Conservation Park, Hovius and MacKeigan kept conservation top of mind during the design and construction processes.

“We removed invasive species as part of the build… instead of being something that’s developing the land, (the courses are) something that’s restoring the land,” said Hovius. “Improving the health of forests is really important to us and we knew it was important to the TRCA as well.”

During the build, Hovius and MacKeigan used fallen trees to create habitat for animals on the sides of some holes.

Disc golf is similar to traditional golf, as players try to throw a disc (very similar to a frisbee) from a tee box into a basket in the least amount of throws. Hovius said disc golf is amazing because it can be played in so many different environments; it doesn’t need manicured fairways. Hovius said this is why she and MacKeigan sometimes call it “disk hike.”

Hovius said she and MacKeigan want to encourage everyone from Caledon and beyond to come out and give disc golf a try.

“It’s super fun and all people really need is a frisbee to try it,” she said.

ChainLink Disc Golf will host a series of conservation-themed disc golf events this summer. On June 15 and 16, it will host a Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned tournament on the Albion Albatross course.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones attended the grand opening of the disc golf courses and congratulated the TRCA and ChainLink Disc Golf for their partnership on the courses.

Caledon’s Regional Councillor for Wards 4, 5, and 6 Mario Russo was also in attendance and said it’s wonderful to be adding the popular sport of disc golf to Albion Hills Conservation Park.

“All ages can enjoy this sport, and it is a great family friendly activity,” said Russo. “Recreation activities are so important for mental health and physical well-being.”

MacKeigan said on the tee boxes of every disc golf hole at Albion Hills Conservation Park, there’s interesting nature facts for people to read. He added that during the building of the courses, ChainLink Disc Golf helped to restore wetland.

“I would highly recommend that all of you bring people out, go for a walk in nature and enjoy disc golf or as we call it… disc hike, and enjoy yourselves out there,” said MacKeigan.

Readers Comments (0)