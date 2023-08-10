Two-day celebration of local food, craft beverages coming to downtown Orangeville

August 10, 2023 · 0 Comments

Preparations are underway for Downtown Orangeville’s two-day celebration of local flavours later this month.

In Good Spirits

New this year is the Town’s first 19+ craft beverage tasting event, “In Good Spirits,” which will be held under the Taste of Orangeville tent from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, August 18.

“Enjoy live music and the company of friends while you sample delicious, local craft beverages. The craft beverage industry is booming, and Orangeville is surrounded by talented small batch, craft beer, cider, wine, mead and spirits makers and shakers dedicated to making delicious drinks,” said Downtown Orangeville in a press release.

Fourteen beverage purveyors will sample their drinks and share their stories at the event: Adamo Estate Winery, Ernest Cidery, Free Bar, Headwaters Beverage Company, Hockley Valley Brewing, Mono Centre Brewery, Murphy’s Law Distillery, Ontario Honey Creations, Revival 1863, Roost Winery, Soulyve Catering & Events, Taphouse Craft Beer + Kitchen, Zero Bar, and Caledon Tourism representing Caledon’s cideries (Pommies, Spirit Tree) and breweries (Caledon Hills, Good Lot, Sonnen Hill).

The evening includes live music, mixology demos, live painting, door prizes, and light appetizers courtesy of premier event sponsor, Soulyve Catering & Events.

For details and a complete list of In Good Spirits’ generous, support-local sponsors, please visit downtownorangeville.ca.

Tickets are $25 and include 20 tasting tickets and light appetizers. Creative, refreshing, non-alcoholic drinks will also be available. Tickets can be purchased at downtownorangeville.ca or at eventbrite.ca/e/in-good-spirits-craft-beverage-sampling-social-tickets-682392212477?aff=oddtdtcreator

Taste of Orangeville

On Saturday, August 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the best in local food will be served under the big white tent on Mill Street during Taste of Orangeville, Dufferin’s premier food tasting event.

“Come with an appetite and sample delicious food from Orangeville’s best restaurants and food creators while you enjoy great live music and a friendly atmosphere. After lunch, take a stroll to Shop the Sidewalk on Broadway and beyond,” said Downtown Orangeville.

The event is free to enter, tasting tickets are $1 each, and tastes will be offered for 1-5 tickets. Under the tent, you’ll find the area’s best restaurants and food creators offering fantastic tasting menus.

Participating restaurants include Adamo Estate Winery, Barley Vine Rail Co., Bluebird Cafe & Grill, The Craft Pizza Bar & Italian Kitchen, Coriander Kitchen, Le Finis/Lavender Blue Catering, Mochaberry Coffee Co., Mill Creek Pub, RJ’s Taste of Asia, Rustik Local Bistro, Son of a Chef, Soulyve Catering & Events, Taphouse Craft Beer + Kitchen, and Wicked Shortbread.

“Taste of Orangeville weekend celebrates the best the Orangeville area has to offer, delicious craft drinks, exceptional local food, an entertaining music scene, and great local shopping,” said Downtown Orangeville. “These are events that you won’t want to miss, so clear your schedules for August 18th and 19th!”

Visit downtownorangeville.ca for all the delicious details.

Readers Comments (0)