TRAIN FIRE

July 31, 2025 · 0 Comments

On Wednesday, Old Elwood Dr. West and Hwy. 50 in Bolton were closed at the train tracks due to a fire on a train car. No injuries were reported by the OPP and the closure was lifted at 9.03 a.m.

SUSPENDED DRIVER

Officers from the Caledon OPP have laid numerous charges upon a suspended driver in Caledon.

“On July 24, 2025, just before 7:30 p.m., officers were on general patrol in the area of Airport Road and King Street, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The in-cruiser Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system issued an alert regarding a suspended driver. A traffic stop was conducted upon the vehicle and an investigation began.”

Following the investigation, Karamjot Singh, 29, of Cambridge, was charged with:

Obstruct peace officer;

Possession of a Schedule I substance;

Driving while under suspension;

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 28, 2025 to answer to these charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days.

The OPP remains committed to making our roads a safer place through enforcement and public education. Motorists are encouraged to contact the OPP to report unsafe vehicles and unsafe driving behaviours that are observed. Road safety is a shared responsibility.

For more information about licence suspensions and penalties, please visit: www.ontario.ca/page/reinstate-suspended-drivers-licence.

ALCOHOL-RELATED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP have laid numerous charges following four alcohol related investigations in less than 48 hours.

“On July 19, 2025, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Mayfield Road, near McLaughlin Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers arrived on scene and subsequently formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, Parmveer Boyal, 27, of Shelburne, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charge has not been proven.

“Just minutes later, Caledon OPP officers responded to reports of a traffic complaint regarding a vehicle stopped within a live lane of traffic on Old School Road, at Dixie Road, in the Town of Caledon. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers arrived on scene and subsequently formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Bikramjit Singh, 33, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

“The following day, on July 20, 2025, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Caledon OPP officers were on general patrol in the area of Innis Lake Road and Healey Road, in the Town of Caledon, when a vehicle was observed displaying poor driving behaviour. A traffic stop was conducted and officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, in addition to other criminal offences.”

Following the investigation, a 31-year-old from Caledon, was charged with:

Failure to comply with release order – two counts.

The charge has not been proven.

The driver was also issued a seven-day driver’s licence suspension as a result of their blood alcohol concentration.

“Later that same day, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 10, at Olde Base Line Road, in the Town of Caledon. Officers arrived on scene and subsequently formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Giovanna Vespasiani, 55, of Mississauga, was charged with:

Fail to remain;

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

All accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 7, 2025, to answer to their charges. Those charged with operation while impaired offences were also subject to a seven-day vehicle impoundment and 90-day driver’s licence suspension.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. In Ontario, alcohol-impaired driving is one of the leading causes of death on the roads. You can face criminal charges if your blood alcohol concentration is 0.08 or more. You can also face penalties if you are within the “warn range”, meaning your blood alcohol concentration between 0.05 and 0.079. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

PROJECT LIFESAVER

The Caledon and Dufferin Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are proud to share a partnership with Caledon Meals on Wheels, with additional support from the Orangeville Lions Club to help maintain this program.

For the last several years, Caledon OPP, Dufferin OPP, Caledon Meals on Wheels, and Orangeville Lions Club have worked together to bring Project Lifesaver to our communities. This program helps families protect members who may wander, typically individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease, Autism, or other cognitive impairments.

Many officers from Caledon and Dufferin OPP have specialized Project Lifesaver training which helps keep vulnerable members of our community safe at home with their loved ones.

Please see the frequently asked questions listed below, and for more information visit, www.cmow.org/project-lifesaver.

What is Project Lifesaver?

Established in 1999, Project Lifesaver is a community based, public safety, non-profit organization that provides law enforcement and caregivers with a program designed to protect, and when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life-threatening behaviour of wandering.

How does the Project Lifesaver program work?

Once registered, the participant is required to wear a one-ounce wrist transmitter that can tracked up to a two-kilometre radius, 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. When notified by caregivers that an individual is missing, specially trained police officers use mobile tracking equipment to find them.

How do you register into the Project Lifesaver program?

There is a simple three step application process.

1. Applicants are screened to confirm if they meet Project Lifesaver criteria.

2. Information is provided to applicants about the program and the equipment.

3. Applicants are registered into the program.

How much does Project Lifesaver cost?

There is an initial charge of approximately $400 (CAD) to purchase the transmitter; however, a subsidy may be available for participants who qualify. An additional $10 (CAD) monthly fee for replacement batteries and bracelets is also required.

Is there anything else I should know about the Project Lifesaver program?

Participants must live in Caledon or Dufferin. Participants who move from this area will have to withdraw from the program. However, the program is also available in many other jurisdictions in the province.

Participants must understand and agree that radio-locating technology used in this project is not intended as a substitute for responsible childcare or caregiver practices.

