Traffic Safety for All

March 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

I’d like to take a moment to share some of the exciting and ongoing work happening in our community to improve traffic safety across Caledon. Ensuring the safety of our roads is a top priority, and we are committed to working closely with the Province to secure the resources and tools we need to address challenges like illegal land use and trucking. Following the recent election, we’ll continue to advocate for the support Caledon deserves to make our roads safer for everyone.

Our Town’s Traffic Safety Advisory Committee is a wonderful group made up of residents from all Wards who are deeply passionate about our community and road safety. This team will help bring valuable perspectives on the concerns surrounding traffic and pedestrian safety, and together, we’ll focus on enhancing road safety through education and advocacy. By collaborating with Town employees, the Committee will recommend initiatives that can reduce traffic risks and improve safety across Caledon’s roads.

On February 25, Council took an important step by approving the Illegal Land Use Task Force’s workplan. This is a huge milestone in ensuring that land-use policies are not only well-enforced but also clearly understood by the community. Through a balanced approach that includes enforcement, advocacy, and proactive education, we are making strides toward addressing illegal land use. The workplan includes 25 action items, focusing on advocacy, community engagement, and enhanced enforcement. These efforts are designed to make real progress in reducing illegal land use across Caledon, with a special emphasis on addressing illegal transportation depots.

Here are the four main areas the workplan covers:

Advocacy: We’re committed to urging the Province to empower municipalities with the enforcement tools needed to prevent illegal land use;

Education & Engagement: The Town has launched an interactive map to track the status of illegal land use complaints across Caledon. We’ll also be hosting an information session on illegal trucking, covering everything from how to properly park trucks to how you can report violations and stay informed on our advocacy efforts;

Enforcement & Compliance: We’re working to update municipal by-laws to strengthen enforcement and hold property owners accountable for illegal land use;

Land-Use Planning: We’re moving forward with plans to develop a Trucking Strategy and updating the Town’s Zoning Bylaw to identify suitable locations and standards for transportation depots.

If you suspect illegal land use in your area, please don’t hesitate to make a report to Service Caledon by calling 3-1-1 or emailing [email protected].

We are also connecting with key stakeholders who share our commitment to traffic safety, including the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA). The OTA is a crucial partner in tackling illegal trucking in Caledon and will play a key role in bringing this issue to the Province’s attention. I had the opportunity to meet with the OTA, emphasizing the importance of our partnership and connecting them with both the Town’s Illegal Land Use Task Force and the Caledon Community Road Safety Advocacy Group. I truly believe that by working together, we can collaborate with the Province to achieve our shared goals and make a lasting impact on road safety.

I have also been meeting and working with other Mayors including Small Urban GTHA Mayors to request key legislative amendments from the Province to make to modernize the legal framework for enforcing local land use regulations and Zoning By-laws. Current Provincial legislation limits the local government’s ability to effectively address these issues and deter illegal land development.

This spring, I’ll be hosting a series of community traffic safety meetings across Caledon to update you on our progress, share challenges we’re facing, and listen to your thoughts and ideas. Stay tuned to my social media channels for dates and locations in May and June—I’d love to hear from you!

Readers Comments (0)