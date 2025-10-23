Town receives $15.2 million from Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On October 22nd, the Ontario’s Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program (MHIP) announced an investment of $15.2 million in the Town of Caledon.

This investment will facilitate the execution of a road project, enabling the development of almost 12,000 new housing units in west Caledon.

The funding is part of the Housing-Enabling Core Servicing (HECS) stream of the MHIP.

This road project will reconfigure the current interchange at Hurontario Street and Highway 410 in west Caledon to facilitate a new four-lane arterial road at Tim Manley Avenue and Valleywood.

This project involves the realignment of 230 metres of Hurontario Street and the construction of a 150-metre extension to Tim Manley Avenue.

This will ensure safer and faster access to that community, as well as facilitate new development, according to the Town of Caledon.

The project will also future-proof the intersection to accommodate changes in traffic volumes resulting from the construction of Hwy 413.

With the 413, modifications to the current Hwy 410 ramp will be made to support additional traffic, as well as the creation of three new on-ramps to Hwy 410.

On August 27, the Government of Ontario started construction of Highway 413, where work began resurfacing Highway 10 in Caledon in preparation for a new bridge over the future Highway 413.

The road project also includes the construction of 600 metres of new sidewalk and 150 metres of multi-use path, and the installation of new traffic signals and streetlights.

This grant will cover 50 per cent of the total project.

Completion of the project is expected in 2027.

“Our government’s plan to protect Ontario includes critical investments to keep workers on the job and make local communities stronger,” said Todd McCarthy, Ontario’s Acting Minister of Infrastructure.

The Caledon project, he says, will deliver better and safer roads for residents and commuters for years to come, while also ensuring the community is able and ready to build new housing to accommodate growth.

Mayor Annette Groves said “this investment from Ontario gives our Town critical resources to help build road infrastructure that makes new housing possible.”

“The investment also supports economic growth and jobs as Ontario continues to grapple with tariffs and trade uncertainties.”

Added Caledon CAO Nathan Hyde: “This project showcases Caledon’s innovative, collaborative approach to infrastructure development. Caledon’s growth is an ambitious goal and we are delivering results through practical solutions, adaptive management and exemplary fiscal stewardship.”

