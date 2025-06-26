Town of Caledon Trade Delegation and Sister City Exchange to Italy

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

This month, the Town of Caledon embarks on an exciting chapter in our ongoing relationship with Italy. Prime Ministers Mark Carney and Giorgia Meloni recently met and reaffirmed the vitality and strategic value of the Canada-Italy partnership as Canada and Italy reaffirm ties at the G7 Summit where the leaders committed to deepening commercial ties and diversifying trade between Canada and Italy.

More than a cultural exchange, our formal trade delegation represents a meaningful opportunity to build lasting connections with Italian businesses that share our values and strengths.

This initiative is to position Caledon as a vibrant, welcoming destination for global investment.

Our delegation highlights the strong ties we’ve built through our Sister City relationship and reinforces our commitment to fostering international collaboration—particularly in key sectors like agri-food and food processing, where both Caledon and Italy have long-standing expertise.

This mission is made possible through the support of the Government of Canada’s CanExport Community Investments Program, the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service, and the Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario Canada. Their partnership is helping us create meaningful connections with Italian businesses interested in expanding to North America.

We are thrilled to have the support of the federal government as we continue this important work.

Funding through CanExport Community Investments supports curated, consultant-led lead generation and prequalified business meetings that are essential components of this mission.

The delegation includes key meetings in Rome, Isola del Liri, and Milan, further strengthening our economic and cultural ties. Planned in close collaboration with the Government of Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service and the Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario Canada, the initiative promises to build on the momentum we are generating today.

Throughout the visit, our team is meeting with prequalified companies eager to explore the Canadian market, industry associations in the food and agriculture sectors, forward-thinking academic institutions, and innovation-focused organizations. These targeted meetings reflect Caledon’s strategic approach to building a thriving, future-ready local economy—one rooted in innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth.

This delegation aligns with Caledon’s long-term goals as outlined in our Strategic Plan, reinforcing our focus on creating high-quality employment opportunities and attracting investment to our dynamic food and beverage sector. With our prime location in the Greater Toronto Area, world-class transportation infrastructure, and a growing population of skilled talent, Caledon offers an ideal environment for international businesses looking to grow and innovate.

As part of our ongoing Sister City partnership, our Business Attraction & Investment team has taken a deep dive into the economic opportunities in Isola del Liri, the Lazio Region, and the broader Italian market. Our analysis confirmed a strong alignment in the food processing and agri-business sectors—areas where Caledon has already seen significant growth and investment. Italy’s leadership in these industries, combined with favorable trade agreements, makes this the perfect time to foster new partnerships.

By aligning international outreach with our community’s sector strengths, Caledon is taking a proactive step toward sustainable economic growth—one that will open new doors for investment, innovation, and prosperity for years to come.

