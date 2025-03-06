Town of Caledon responds to Tariffs

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

I am pleased to begin writing a biweekly column in the Caledon Citizen. I welcome this opportunity to reach the community with important information and issues affecting our Town.

In this column, I would like to take a moment to share how the Town is responding to the recent United States tariffs on Canadian goods, with a strong focus on supporting our local businesses and fostering economic resilience.

We understand that the tariffs are causing a lot of concern for our local businesses and residents, and we want to assure you that we are here to stand by you. Our businesses are the heart of our community and we will continue to provide the resources and advocacy needed to help them navigate these challenges.

This month, we’re excited to launch an internal Tariff Task Force that will carefully monitor the impact of these tariffs on our local businesses. The task force will provide outreach, support programs, and advocacy to assist those affected. This new initiative builds on the Town’s ongoing efforts and will work hand-in-hand with provincial and federal partners to ensure our response aligns with broader support programs.

I fully recognize that this is a difficult time for our country, and especially for our local businesses. Please know that we are here to support you every step of the way. The Town is committed to working closely with businesses to ensure they have the resources and assistance they need.

As a first step, I encourage all local businesses to reach out to our staff and take advantage of the resources available on the Tariff Resource Hub. I also invite everyone—both residents and businesses—to help support our local economy by shopping locally and choosing Canadian-made products whenever possible. In Caledon we have a longstanding tradition of buying and supporting local. We will need to come together and make a concerted effort to support our business community. Celebrate and support the amazing businesses, one-of-a-kind goods, services, and experiences that make Caledon so special. Every dollar spent at a local business strengthens our community and Caledon’s economy.

Along with launching the task force, we will continue to provide regular updates about tariffs and business supports available through the Tariff Resource Hub. I encourage businesses to stay informed, fill out a Tariff Business Impact Survey to let us know how tariffs are impacting your business to help shape Town programs and advocacy. You can also reach out to our Economic Development team for any personalized assistance.

For more information and to schedule a meeting with our Economic Development team, please visit: www.caledonbusiness.ca/tariffs.

