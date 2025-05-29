Current & Past Articles » General News

Town of Caledon reports remarkable 2024 year-end surplus of over $5.3 million

May 29, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Contributed

The Town of Caledon is proud to report its second consecutive year-end budget surplus of over $5.3 million for 2024 – more than doubling 2023.

This marks a significant milestone in the Town’s continued demonstration of fiscal responsibility and prudent resource management. Achieving back-to-back surpluses underscores Caledon’s strong financial stewardship and its dedication to delivering value to residents while maintaining sustainable growth.

“This surplus is the result of exceptional dedication of our entire team. Through a shared commitment to managing taxpayer dollars responsibly, we’ve achieved results that reinforce Caledon’s long-term financial sustainability,” said Nathan Hyde, CAO. “I thank our staff for continuing to provide service excellence, and for their unwavering accountability to the community. As we look ahead, we remain focused on strategic investments that will ensure continued growth, resilience, and high-quality services for the people of Caledon.”

The surplus is due to a strong financial performance following the budget’s approval earlier this year. Higher-than-anticipated revenues combined with lower debt servicing costs contributed to a positive year-end outcome.

“By approving the budget ahead of schedule, we empowered staff to prioritize year-end processes and key financial decisions much earlier than previous years. This level of proactive leadership and disciplined planning is exactly what drives results like these,” said Mayor Annette Groves. “It’s a clear reflection of our commitment to strong fiscal stewardship and delivering real, lasting value for the people of Caledon.”

In accordance with the Town Surplus: Allocation to Reserves motion, the 2024 surplus is recommended to be allocated to the following reserves:

Firefighter Post-Retirement Benefits Reserve;

Tax Stabilization Reserve;

Tax Funded Capital Contingency Reserve;

Tax Funded Operating Contingency Reserve.

These allocations are designed to strengthen the Town’s ability to manage future financial pressures, respond to unforeseen needs, and continue investing in critical infrastructure and services.

A full report on the 2024 financial results will be presented to Council and made available to the public through the Town’s website.

 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Jack Ride 2025 responds to growing mental health crisis among youth

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  More than 700 cyclists, supporters, and volunteers filled the Caledon East Community Complex parking lot this past weekend ...

Creatives unite at Headwaters Arts’ Tapestry of Art and Music

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Headwaters Arts held its third annual “Tapestry of Art and Music,” a musically themed art show and sale, ...

Spring into Action: Event held to raise funds for the Caledon Agricultural Society Community Centre

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Although The Caledon Agricultural Society and The Caledon Village Association didn’t plan to hold their Spring into Caledon ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...

Caledon students see success with book drive

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Caledon students have organized a book drive to share the joy of reading with students in Cape ...

Humberview’s robotics team goes undefeated at first tournament of the year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is home to the country’s best high school robotics team. After a commanding 17-0 performance at a ...

Close 2 Home Caledon: Local women start new non-profit to provide housing for individuals with diverse needs

Housing options for those with diverse needs are very limited in Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With a goal of providing housing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...