Town hires new Director of Engineering

March 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Solmaz Zia comes to Caledon from Region of Peel

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There’s a new Director of Engineering for the Town of Caledon.

In a March 20 news release, the Town announced it had hired Solmaz Zia as its new Director of Engineering. Her first day on the job will be April 7. 

Zia is coming to the Town of Caledon from the Region of Peel, where her last role saw her manage and provide strategic leadership to a team “responsible for delivering a diverse portfolio of capital programs and overseeing contract administration for complex, high-profile infrastructure projects.”

The Town states that in her municipal sector career of over two decades, “Solmaz has extensive experience in transportation engineering, which encompasses planning, design, and construction of capital projects.”

Domenica D’Amico, Caledon’s Commissioner of Engineering, Public Works and Transportation, said she’s excited to welcome Zia to the Town of Caledon team. 

“Her vast experience in engineering design and construction will strengthen our ability to deliver projects that not only meet the needs of our growing community but also align with our sustainable growth strategy,” said D’Amico. “I look forward to her contributions as we bolster our position as an innovative and forward-thinking municipal leader in the province.” 

Zia will be responsible for overseeing capital design and construction, stormwater management, and development engineering for Caledon. She said she’s looking forward to her new role.

“My years of experience have prepared me for this challenge and I look forward to making a meaningful contribution and being part of Caledon’s future,” said Zia.



         

