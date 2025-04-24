TOGETHER, WE CREATE RIPPLES OF CHANGE

April 24, 2025

By BROCK WEIR

The theme for National Volunteer Week 2025 is Volunteers Make Waves. It highlights the power, impact and importance of individual and collective volunteer efforts across Canada. Like a wave, volunteering is movement building.

Water is in constant motion, always flowing, shifting, and transforming with every powerful wave or quiet ripple. And so is each volunteer’s contribution toward creating impact in our communities.

Each individual volunteer contribution, big or small, creates momentum and has the power to influence and inspire, joining a wave of positive change.

Building on the tides sent out before us, waves swell with each generation of volunteers. Our actions ripple out to broader community benefits, like improved well-being, increased social cohesion, and enhanced resilience in the face of change and uncertainty.

Each wave is unique and brings something vibrant and new to the ecosystem.

During National Volunteer Week 2025, we come together to recognize and celebrate all the ways volunteers make waves from coast to coast to coast. Together we create ripples of change. And through the power of our amplified impact, Volunteers Make Waves.

The sharing of time, skills, empathy, and creativity is vital to the inclusivity, strength, and well-being of our communities. By coming together, committing support, and increasing our collective efforts and impact, volunteers contribute exponentially to the quality of life we all strive for.

National Volunteer Week is a chance to highlight the value of volunteers and their positive impact on society.

