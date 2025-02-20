Current & Past Articles » General News

Tickets on sale for annual Maple Syrup in the Park festival at Terra Cotta Conservation Area

February 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Early bird ticket pricing available until February 23

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Residents are invited to experience the Canadian tradition of maple syrup production at a local conservation area. 

From March 13 to 16, and on March 22 and 23, Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will host its annual “Maple Syrup in the Park” festival at Terra Cotta Conservation Area. 

The CVC is offering discounted tickets to the festival until February 23 and they can be purchased online at cvc.ca/maplesyrup.

Some features of the Maple Syrup in the Park festival are: wagon rides to the sugarbush to see how sap is collected from maple trees; children’s entertainment like face painting and magic shows; and educational stations with historical and modern demonstrations of how sap is turned into syrup.

To complete their day, visitors are invited to enjoy a pancake breakfast with real maple syrup at the Pancake House. 



         

