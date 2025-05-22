THREE VEHICLE COLLISION

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are investigating a three-vehicle motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 10 and Old Base Line Road in the Town of Caledon.

“On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at approximately 7:58 a.m. officers were dispatched to a three-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer, cube van and a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 10 and Old Base Line Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers found one driver trapped in a vehicle, while the other two drivers on scene also sustained injuries from the collision.

With the assistance of Peel Regional Paramedic Services and Caledon Fire Services, the trapped occupant was extracted from the vehicle. All three drivers were transported to local area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to life threatening. However, the injuries for all the drivers were downgraded to non-life threatening.”

Highway 10 and Old Base Line Road remained closed while members of Caledon OPP conducted a thorough investigation. Both roads have since been reopened.

As the investigation continues, Caledon OPP is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash camera footage of the area during that time to please contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or Toll-Free at 1-888-310-1122.

“Caledon OPP would also like to remind all drivers, that every time you get behind the wheel, you’re not just responsible for your own safety, but for the safety of everyone around you. Let’s all do our part to keep the roads safe. Drive responsibly, follow the signs, and stay alert!”

TOW TRUCK DRIVER CHARGED



Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in relation to an ongoing investigation involving a tow truck operator.

“On April 26, 2025, officers entered into an investigation involving a tow truck operator driving in an unsafe manner,” say Police. “Investigators observed a video of a tow truck exiting the paved portion of the roadway in Brampton, ON, mounting the sidewalk to bypass traffic and proceeding through a red traffic signal.”

After a thorough investigation, a 27-year-old from Brampton, was charged with:

Stunt Driving;

Careless Driving;

Red light – fail to stop.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Caledon at a later date to answer to these charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Additionally, the driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 30 days.

For more information about the penalties of stunt driving and aggressive driving, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/speeding-and-aggressive-driving.

“The OPP remains committed to making our roads a safer place through enforcement and public education. Motorists are encouraged to contact the OPP to report unsafe vehicles and unsafe driving behaviours that are observed. Road safety is a shared responsibility.”

COPPER THEFTS

ON THE RISE: OPP

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating two recent thefts involving significant amounts of stolen copper wire.

“On May 7, 2025, Dufferin OPP responded to a break and enter at a property near County Road 21 and 4th Line in the Township of Mulmur,” say Police. “Suspect(s) had cut down utility poles and stolen approximately 300 meters of copper wire.

“A second incident occurred on May 10, 2025, in the same area. Again, suspect(s) cut down poles and removed approximately 150 meters of copper wire. The total estimated value of the stolen copper and related damage is approximately $180,000.

“The Dufferin OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in preventing these types of thefts, which can disrupt essential services and impact local residents. Please report any suspicious activity, especially vehicles parked along rural roads late at night near utility infrastructure.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

ARMED ROBBERY

INVESTIGATION

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged three individuals following an armed robbery in Alliston.

“On May 16, 2025, shortly after 5:00 p.m., the Nottawasaga OPP responded to a retail establishment on Young Street in the Town of New Tecumseth, advising that they had just been robbed by five individuals brandishing a firearm. No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. The suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival,” say Police.

“Officers arrived and were provided descriptions of the individuals as well as the vehicle they were using. Electronics were taken valued at nearly $30,000 and an employee Louis Vuitton purse. A short time later, officers located a vehicle matching the description and were able to safely bring it to a stop in Toronto. Three of the five suspects were placed under arrest and turned over to the Nottawasaga OPP. Two replica firearms were also seized.

Jahshai Cooper, 18, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000;

Robbery with Weapon;

Mischief – destroys or damages property;

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose;

Disguise with Intent;

Flight from peace officer;

Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence.

The charges have not been proven.

The second accused, a 15-year-old of Brampton, was charged with:

Disguise with Intent;

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada;

Robbery with Weapon;

Mischief – destroys or damages property;

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose;

Flight from peace officer;

Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence;

Failure to comply with undertaking.

The charges have not been proven.

The third accused, a 17-year-old of Mississauga, charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada;

Robbery with Weapon;

Mischief – destroys or damages property;

Flight from peace officer;

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose;

Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence.

The charges have not been proven.

All three accused are being held for Bail. Due to the age of two accused parties, their names will not be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Two suspects remain outstanding in this ongoing investigation. We ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dashcam video or any sort of surveillance video, to please contact the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. If you have information that may assist in this investigation but wish to remain anonymous, you may submit your tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca. Report # (E250619268)

