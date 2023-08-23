Those born in 1963 marking a milestone this year

by Mark Pavilons

When people ask me what year I was born in, I’m quick to reply – 1963. Great year for the Corvette, no so much for JFK.

I was born on a Monday, September 2, and as the saying goes “Monday’s child is fair of face.” Well, maybe as a baby, but as I aged, I looked more like a well-aged hunk of cheese than a movie star.

I also quip that I was born on “labour day,” get it?

Because it typically falls on the last long weekend of summer, I rarely had any parties or gatherings. Alas, my 60th seems destined to be a small, family affair. But that shouldn’t deter you, my faithful readers, from sending gifts!

Apparently, people turning 60 this year have reached record numbers. Maybe we should start a club!

We ‘60s children were a tough lot. My mother smoked and drank while she carried me. I was a bit of a premie. We didn’t have any “childproof” anything and no one used a helmet when doing stunts on their bikes.

We rode in cars with no seat belts or air bags. We shared one soft drink with four friends, from one bottle and no one died from this. We ate anything and everything – the more sugar the better. But we weren’t overweight because we were always outside playing.

We left home in the morning and played all day, as long as we were back when the street lights came on. No one was able to reach you all day. And we were OK. We fell out of trees, got cut, broke bones and teeth, ate worms, played games with sticks.

For everyone born in the 1960s, take a bow! You earned it!

At first glance, I thought 1963 was a tad boring, but I was wrong. There were actually many milestones, landmark events and happenings around the globe that year.

On June 16, 1963, Vostok 6 carried Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman into space.

Zip codes were introduced by the United States Postal Service. Wow. What the heck did they do before zip codes?

On August 28, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to an audience of at least 250,000, during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. This was the single largest protest in American history.

Lamborghini is founded in Italy. Also, the classic Porsche 911 is first produced.

Sadness spread across the U.S. and the world, on November 22 when John F. Kennedy was assassinated while travelling in a motorcade in Dallas. Subsequently, two days later, Lee Harvey Oswald, alleged assassin of John F. Kennedy, was shot dead by Jack Ruby in Dallas, an event seen on live national television.

For sports fans, December 7, 1963 saw the very first instant replay system using videotape. It was during the live televised Army-Navy Game of college football played in Philadelphia.

Let’s not forget the fond memory for Canadian hockey fans. April 18, the Toronto Maple Leafs won their 11th Stanley Cup by defeating the Detroit Red Wings. The deciding Game 5 is played at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. Oh, how sweet it was. Fans are still longing for a repeat.

The smiley face symbol made its first appearance and for superhero fans, Marvel creates The Avengers.

The average house cost roughly $13,000 a new car would ding you for just over $3,000. Of course, people only made a little over $5,000 per year. By comparison, $5 in my birth year would be equivalent to $50 today.

Don’t get me started on the cost of consumer staples today.

The Beatles released their first album, “Please Please Me.”

People watched Coronation Street, The Andy Griffith Show, The Flintstones, Mister Ed and The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Canada had a freshly elected prime minister in Lester Pearson, who defeated incumbent, John Diefenbaker. Pearson campaigned on creating a new Canadian flag, reforming health care, and creating what would become the Canada Pension Plan.

Notable Canadians born in 1963 included Mike Myers, Doug Gilmour, Norm Macdonald, former astronaut Julie Payette. Stars that share my birth year include Michael Jordan, Conan O’Brien, Johnny Depp, Whitney Houston and Brad Pitt.

Push-button phones became available to consumers in the United States in November 1963. It took a few more months before they’re offered by Bell in Canada.

The UK saw the world’s first home video recorder, and James Hardy performed the first successful lung transplant.

Six years roaming this planet. I still can’t believe it. I still feel like maybe 40 or so inside.

Despite some aches and pains, and my recent battle with prostate cancer, I feel pretty good.

I don’t think anyone has accurately predicted where they would be at a given age.

When I graduated college, I never envisioned being married with children. Decades later, I am still surprised at seeing my kids graduate, have relationships, travel the world and grow into adults.

Yes, I had something to do with my terrific brood.

They may not understand my childhood shows like Davey and Goliath or The Point, but that’s okay.

Each generation has its interesting aspects, milestones, achievements and social aspects.

Considering where we ‘60s kids came from, it’s surprising we slid, almost effortlessly, into the world of smart phones, texting, Facetime, and online banking.

It almost puts the smiley face to shame. Almost!

