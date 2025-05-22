Current & Past Articles » Letters

“Thanks, Mark”

May 22, 2025   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Thanks for your walk down memory lane. I so enjoyed your May 15 memories/reflections.

These are (were) the best of times and memories and life seemed so simple, good and FUN. You forgot to mention putting cardboard in your bicycle spokes with a clothes pin to give your bike that throaty Harley sound. So cool.

Songs like Alan Jackson’s 1976 or Glenn Cambpell’s unanswered phone Ringing off the wall, Jack & Diane, Sheryl Crow’s “ALL I WANNA DO” and so many more reflect a time our current youth will never know nor appreciate as we did. Such a simple lifestyle looking back, but so, so good as we lived it.

We put an 8 track in my older brother’s car in the early 70s and we had music on the road, OMG, we were McGyvers back then. 

I know we can never go home again, nor should we live in the past (Springsteen’s Glory Days) but we can reflect back to what I still consider The Best of Times with fond and happy memories. 

Thanks again, Mark. Wishing you well, good health, as we age gracefully and surrender our youth to middle age…and I have you beat by nine years (1954).

Brian Perras

Caledon



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

“We’re Breaking Down Barriers” PDSB and TMU Healthcare Series highlights representation and possibility

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter 150 students from Peel District School Board gathered last week for the final chapter of the Future of ...

“You don’t need an assessment to understand that” Local voices push back against fill plan

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Recent discussion over the aggregate pit located at 0 Shaw’s Creek Road has flooded council’s walls for the ...

Caledon, Mississaugas of the Credit host Council-to-Council discussion 

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On May 14, the Town of Caledon and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) came together ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...

Caledon students see success with book drive

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Caledon students have organized a book drive to share the joy of reading with students in Cape ...

Humberview’s robotics team goes undefeated at first tournament of the year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is home to the country’s best high school robotics team. After a commanding 17-0 performance at a ...

Close 2 Home Caledon: Local women start new non-profit to provide housing for individuals with diverse needs

Housing options for those with diverse needs are very limited in Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With a goal of providing housing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...