“Thanks, Mark”

May 22, 2025

OUR READERS WRITE

Thanks for your walk down memory lane. I so enjoyed your May 15 memories/reflections.

These are (were) the best of times and memories and life seemed so simple, good and FUN. You forgot to mention putting cardboard in your bicycle spokes with a clothes pin to give your bike that throaty Harley sound. So cool.

Songs like Alan Jackson’s 1976 or Glenn Cambpell’s unanswered phone Ringing off the wall, Jack & Diane, Sheryl Crow’s “ALL I WANNA DO” and so many more reflect a time our current youth will never know nor appreciate as we did. Such a simple lifestyle looking back, but so, so good as we lived it.

We put an 8 track in my older brother’s car in the early 70s and we had music on the road, OMG, we were McGyvers back then.

I know we can never go home again, nor should we live in the past (Springsteen’s Glory Days) but we can reflect back to what I still consider The Best of Times with fond and happy memories.

Thanks again, Mark. Wishing you well, good health, as we age gracefully and surrender our youth to middle age…and I have you beat by nine years (1954).

Brian Perras

Caledon

