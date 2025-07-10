Swing for a Cause at third annual Cassie’s Place Golf Tournament

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Pack up your clubs, Cassie’s Place 3rd Annual Golf Tournament is scheduled for August 5 at Glen Eagle Golf Club.

Cassie’s Place is a non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals with developmental disabilities by providing personalized programs and services.

Cassie’s Place director Joe Sassine shared that Cassie’s Place also helps provide a space for these kids who finish high school and have nowhere else to go.

He shared that fundraisers like these help to cover a lot of expenses.

The money generated from the tournament will be reinvested in Cassie’s Place to provide additional activities for individuals with developmental disabilities at no cost to them.

Sassine shared that many of those working at Cassie’s Place have a child with special needs at home, and each of them is highly passionate about their work.

Golfers will be able to play on 27 holes while also participating in contests, enjoying a BBQ lunch, and bidding on items in a silent auction.

The day will conclude with a three-course dinner and an award ceremony.

Sassine shared his number one hope for the tournament is for everyone to have fun, and see the work that they’re doing at Cassie’s Place.

“If you had asked me five years ago, will Cassie’s Place be the way it is now, I would’ve said no,” said Sassine. “It has grown quite a bit. We are becoming more visible, more sponsors are coming to us, and they are seeing what we do.”

Those looking to register or sponsor the event can do so through their Instagram or can contact them at cassiesplace1990@gmail.com

“Our sponsors, without them, we would not be where we are,” said Sassine. “I am appreciative of the Town of Caledon and all the sponsors that help us achieve where we are.”

