Current & Past Articles » Sports

Swing for a Cause at third annual Cassie’s Place Golf Tournament

July 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Pack up your clubs, Cassie’s Place 3rd Annual Golf Tournament is scheduled for August 5 at Glen Eagle Golf Club.

Cassie’s Place is a non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals with developmental disabilities by providing personalized programs and services.

Cassie’s Place director Joe Sassine shared that Cassie’s Place also helps provide a space for these kids who finish high school and have nowhere else to go.

He shared that fundraisers like these help to cover a lot of expenses.

The money generated from the tournament will be reinvested in Cassie’s Place to provide additional activities for individuals with developmental disabilities at no cost to them.

Sassine shared that many of those working at Cassie’s Place have a child with special needs at home, and each of them is highly passionate about their work.

Golfers will be able to play on 27 holes while also participating in contests, enjoying a BBQ lunch, and bidding on items in a silent auction.

The day will conclude with a three-course dinner and an award ceremony.

Sassine shared his number one hope for the tournament is for everyone to have fun, and see the work that they’re doing at Cassie’s Place.

“If you had asked me five years ago, will Cassie’s Place be the way it is now, I would’ve said no,” said Sassine. “It has grown quite a bit. We are becoming more visible, more sponsors are coming to us, and they are seeing what we do.”

Those looking to register or sponsor the event can do so through their Instagram or can contact them at cassiesplace1990@gmail.com

“Our sponsors, without them, we would not be where we are,” said Sassine. “I am appreciative of the Town of Caledon and all the sponsors that help us achieve where we are.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...

Caledon students see success with book drive

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Caledon students have organized a book drive to share the joy of reading with students in Cape ...

Humberview’s robotics team goes undefeated at first tournament of the year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is home to the country’s best high school robotics team. After a commanding 17-0 performance at a ...

Close 2 Home Caledon: Local women start new non-profit to provide housing for individuals with diverse needs

Housing options for those with diverse needs are very limited in Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With a goal of providing housing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...