SUSPICIOUS BEHAVIOUR

April 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a suspicious behaviour incident that occurred in the Town of Orangeville and is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest.

“On April 8, 2025, at approximately 3:19 p.m., an older model white Honda Civic with a lone older male occupant and an older model silver Dodge Journey, also with an older male occupant, were seen driving around the area of Blind Line and Hansen Boulevard,” say Police. “The two vehicles appeared to be operating in tandem, approaching underage children walking home from school. The males reportedly asked the children for their phone numbers and Snapchat handles.

“A second, similar incident occurred on April 16, 2025, around the same time of day. While no individuals have reported being approached during this second encounter, community members spotted the same vehicles in the area and promptly reported it to police.”

Both males are described as white, possibly in their late teens or early 20s.

Dufferin OPP is asking anyone who may recognize the vehicles or has information related to these incidents to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

PEEL SCHOOLS VANDALIZED

The 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for several incidents of mischief at local high schools.

“Between April 10-18, seven high schools across Mississauga were vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti targeting both racialized and 2SLGBTQI+ communities. The incidents are believed to have taken place in the evening and connected to four male suspects,” says Peel Regional Police.

The suspects are described as light skin with thin builds, and wearing the following:

Dark “Trapstar” hoodie, black jeans, and a grey Louis Vuitton toque with a black balaclava;

Matte grey jacket, grey sweatpants, and a black balaclava;

Black hoodie with a white logo on the chest, black jeans, and a black balaclava;

Black hoodie, black jeans, and a clown face mask.

The investigation is ongoing, including working closely with the school board and canvassing CCTV footage. Information that could assist with the investigation and identify the suspects can be submitted to [email protected] or left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

ANIMAL CRUELTY INVESTIGATION

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have charged an individual following a disturbing animal cruelty investigation in Mississauga.

“Between December 2024 and March 2025, Peel Regional Police responded to several incidents in the Dundas/Mavis area of Mississauga in which juvenile dogs between 8-10 weeks old were discarded either deceased or badly mutilated and left for dead,” Police say. “The injuries were not consistent with wildlife and appeared to be intentionally caused. The incidents were linked by investigators who believed this to be the actions of the same individual. Following a complex investigation, police were able to identify a suspect. It is believed that he used various buy and sell platforms, including Kijiji, to purchase young puppies he later abused. He used the alias ‘Joey’ to converse with sellers and arrange purchases.”

On Friday, April 11, 43-year-old Jiong Wang of Mississauga was arrested and held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. He faces the following criminal charges:

Causing Unnecessary Suffering To Animals (X4);

Killing or Injuring Animals (X4);

Cruelty to Animals (X4).

The charges have not been proven.

“Investigators are aware of at least eight dogs but believe there may have been other incidents that are not yet known. To date, only four dogs have been accounted for by police. One of the dogs was located deceased; the others are receiving medical care and are recovering.”

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have sold puppies online to a buyer advertised as “Joey” or anyone with information to please email the investigative team at [email protected].

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

STOLEN PROPERTY INVESTIGATION

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three individuals in relation to a stolen vehicle.

“On April 19, 2025, at 1:00 a.m., Officers were conducting general patrols in the area of 11th Line for an unrelated call for service in Essa Township,” say Police. “Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle determining that the driver was wanted with another police service. Officers searched incident to arrest and observed the VIN number at the front windshield was also reported stolen out of Huronia West OPP Detachment.”

Upon further investigation, all three accused parties were arrested and charged with the following:

Jonathan Garwood, 56, of Barrie was arrested and charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime;

Use Plate not authorized for vehicle;

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle;

Drive with seat belt assembly inoperative;

Operate unsafe vehicle;

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance;

Fail to surrender insurance card.

Robert Mercer, 56, of Barrie was arrested and charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime

Cameron Manchester, 22, of Severn Township was arrested and charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime

The charges have not been proven.

The accused parties are to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Anyone having knowledge of drug or property related investigations is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court.

Readers Comments (0)