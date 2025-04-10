Current & Past Articles » Letters

Staff to look at feasibility of performing arts theatre in Caledon

April 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

All the world’s a stage, and some would like to see the Town of Caledon have its own.

At Caledon Council’s April 8 General Committee meeting, Ward 5 Councillor Tony Rosa brought forward a motion asking that Town staff investigate the feasibility of, and potential locations for, a performing arts theatre in Caledon.

“Right now, we have a wealth of sports and healthy, active living facilities in our communities… we haven’t spent a lot of time investigating what the future of our arts and culture facilities might look like,” said Rosa. “I would like staff to investigate where we could put a theatre in our community, if this investigation doesn’t happen I’m worried it’s going to be lost.”

Rosa shared that performing arts groups in Caledon often have to go to neighbouring municipalities like Mississauga and Brampton to perform. 

He noted that consultants hired years ago by the Town suggested that a theatre needs to be in an urban centre where it can be supported by, and support, local businesses like restaurants and hotels.

“You need the hotels, you need the restaurants, you need the cafes, you need the partnerships in order to make this work,” said Rosa.

Rosa’s motion was supported unanimously by Caledon Council after a friendly amendment to make the review have a focus on urban centres across Caledon and not just Bolton.



         

