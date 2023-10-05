Slow down, Prime Minister: Reader

Before you write one more multi-million dollar cheque of our money to help third world countries, consider this: You are allowing the highest rate of immigration of the G7 countries while you have allowed Canada to have the lowest number of housing units per 1,000 residents of any of the G7 countries, meaning that if this continues we, the Canadians who pay all the bills, will soon be living in the conditions these refugees are running from.

How do you think a Canadian, born and raised here and paying taxes all their lives and is now finding life harder than ever to see you on TV giving so much of our money to others overseas while we struggle right here at home?

Charity begins at home, Mr. Prime Minister. Put our cheque book away for a while.

Brian Perras

Caledon

