SERIOUS COLLISION INVESTIGATION

July 10, 2025 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious collision on Forks of the Credit Road.

“On July 1, 2025, shortly after 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Forks of the Credit Road, near Highway 10, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The lone driver, a 58-year-old from Brampton, was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.”

Forks of the Credit Road between McLaren Road and Chisholm Street was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

CHARGES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the OPP have charged a Brampton resident with numerous offences following a traffic stop.

“On July 6, 2025, shortly after 3:00 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment were patrolling the area of Old School Road near Torbram Road in the Town of Caledon, when a traffic stop was conducted upon a vehicle,” say Police. “During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Raucel Castillo Hipolito, 22, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero;

Drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available;

Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor;

Driver – fail to properly wear seatbelt;

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed;

Fail to surrender insurance card;

Use of plate not authorized for vehicle.

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 24, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads,” say Police. “Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired, and impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving while impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

IMPAIRED CHARGES



Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Caledon resident with Operation while Impaired twice in the month of June.

“On June 8, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Caledon OPP received a report regarding an individual who appeared intoxicated and was observed attempting to drive away from a local business in the area of Airport Road and Old Church Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers investigated and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old from Caledon, was charged with:

Driving while under suspension;

Being intoxicated in a public place;

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of 7 days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“On June 30, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Caledon OPP received a report regarding an individual who appeared intoxicated leaving a parking lot in the area of Airport Road and Old Church Road, in the Town of Caledon. Officers located the vehicle nearby and conducted a traffic stop. Officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, the same individual, a 40-year-old from Caledon, was charged with:

Driving while under suspension;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 17, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

Readers Comments (0)