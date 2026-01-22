Senior of the Year

Every year, the Town of Caledon recognizes an exceptional senior, aged 65 or older, as part of the Province of Ontario’s Senior of the Year award. This prestigious honor celebrates individuals who have enriched the social, cultural, or civic life of our municipality through their contributions.

Older adults are a vital part of our community and bring experience, wisdom, and talent to every aspect of life in Caledon. Whether it’s through sharing knowledge, supporting local initiatives, or fostering connections among neighbors, seniors play a key role in making Caledon a vibrant and thriving place to live.

Do you know someone over the age of 65 who has made a difference in Caledon? Help us celebrate the remarkable seniors in our community by nominating them for the Senior of the Year award.

Nominations are open from January 26 to February 20, 2026. For more information, including eligibility criteria, visit caledon.ca/adult55 or contact us atadult55@caledon.ca or 905-584-2272 x4106.

Let’s come together to honor the incredible contributions of Caledon’s seniors!

