School’s away, it’s time to play! Caledon offers something for everyone this summer

July 3, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Schools are out for the summer, and for many, that may mean looking for ways to fill their days.

Lucky for them, Caledon has many activities and camps to fill up even the hottest of summer days.

The Town of Caledon itself offers a plethora of camps every summer.

The camps range for ages 4-16.

Every week, the Town offers up to 26 camps covering the following areas: Active Living and Sports, Arts, Dance, Drama, Baking and Cooking, Leadership, Science, Technology, and Support and Inclusion.

A Town of Caledon official shared that, based on feedback received, campers have enjoyed a safe and fun environment where they meet new friends and gain new experiences.

Their Summer Camp Team is excited to provide an unforgettable summer for all.

New camps available this summer include Skateboard Camp; Get Active; and Learn to Skate Camp.

Beyond camps, the Town of Caledon offers a wide range of activities to choose from, including sports drop-ins, public swimming, lessons, rock wall drop-ins, and access to fitness centers for individuals aged 11 and above.

Another option for summer programming resides at the Caledon Public Library (CPL).

Jill Jambor, Manager of Communications & Cultural Development, CPL, said if there is another hot spell, the Library is the perfect place to hang out to stay cool and comfortable.

Programs this summer include family story time, foam party fun, bubble fantasy show, teen cuisine around the world, and virtual superhero trivia.

They will also be offering the Around the World Kids Club.

This summer, CPL takes children “Around the World” where every week they will highlight a different country with themed crafts, STEM activities, challenges, and games.

The drop-in program is open to all ages.

In addition to programs, Jambor shared CPL’s Library of Things has much to offer.

People can borrow a wide variety of items for free, including instruments such as drum machines, guitars, and ukuleles, nature backpacks, Ontario Parks and PAMA passes, Yoto Mini Players, puzzles, board games, and bocce ball sets.

If the weather takes a turn and it’s looking less than favourable outside, CPL’s digital Library is available 24/7.

Here, you can stream movies, music, and access your favourite books in eBook and audiobook formats, plus find online learning resources if you find yourself missing school.

There is also the Write Around the World Contest and the TD Summer Reading Club for kids, teens, and adults, as well as more featured on the Summer at CPL page Summer at CPL – Caledon Library.

For those looking to head out and about, be sure to check out the Caledon Trailway, the Trans Canada Trail, and the over 260 km of trails available for your use.

If you’re looking to stay closer to home, local parks such as Caledon East Park or Bolton Mill Park provide the perfect escape.

The Farmyard Play Area is also open at Downey’s Farm daily.

Get out there and enjoy all that Caledon has to offer this summer!

