Safety concerns voiced regarding plaza entrance

July 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A petition with over 280 signatures has been presented to Caledon Council regarding safer access to the post office and plaza located at the southeast corner of Highway 10 and Charleston.

Barney Beckett and the Caledon Community Road Safety Association (CCRSA) brought this forward to advocate for a safer way to enter this plaza and provide possible solutions.

In their petition, it is stated “the Caledon Post Office Corner Lands containing the convenience store, post office and plaza have become difficult to access for most of the day and all week.”

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) reports that 2023 traffic volumes along Highway 10 on a weekday range from 39,000 to 50,000 vehicles.

The petition stated that traffic backups often block access to the entrances on the east side of Highway 10, “harming businesses in the Plaza and Post Office and influencing residents to take chances turning in or out.”

“We’ve been here for almost 30 years and it has never been an ideal entranceway to either the post office or the plaza off of Highway 10. Creating a safer way in and out of both the plaza and post office will enhance business and lessen the chance of being struck by other vehicles on Highway 10,” it read.

During the delegation to the Council, Amanda Corbett from CCRSA shared many stories from residents, who often reported that they now avoid the plaza in fear of being struck.

CCRSA and Beckett shared proposed solutions, such as removing the chain-link fences between the variety store and the post office, grading and paving the area, and therefore allowing entrance to all the shops.

“The bottom line is people need a safer way to enter and exit the post office and plaza on the southeast corner of Highway 10 and Charleston and we’re requesting the Town of Caledon to assist with some solutions in how to best do that for the residents of Caledon,” said Corbett.

Councillor Lynn Kiernan shared that, in speaking with the property owner, he is amenable to discussing some kind of access that would make it safer.

Corbett told The Citizen that following the discussion at the Town she hopes Town staff will be having those discussions with the potential impacted landowners and try to come up with a solution.

Corbett shared they understand the property is not the Town’s land, but hopefully this presentation can “put the pieces together to start having those conversations to find something that’s going to work for everybody.”

“The CCRSA’s goal with this at this point now is to keep in close contact with the Town and make sure that the conversation is moving. If they need some residents’ input just to make sure that we keep that door open to know that the residents can hopefully always speak and be able to be a part of the solution to the problem up there,” said Corbett.

Commissioner of Engineering, Public Works and Transportation D’Amico shared in a statement to the Citizen that staff are reviewing the matter to determine the appropriate next steps.

“We will continue to work collaboratively with the MTO as part of this process. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The MTO has shared in a statement to the Citizen that in collaboration with the Town of Caledon and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Ministry of Transportation remains dedicated to enhancing traffic safety along Highway 10.

“The Ministry has recently completed an Operational Performance Review (OPR) of Highway 10 between Valleywood Boulevard and Highway 9, which included a review of seven years of collision history and traffic operations, including the intersection of Highway 10 and Charleston Sideroad,” the statement read. “The Ministry will continue to monitor the Highway 10 corridor and implement additional measures, as necessary.”

Barney Beckett, who created the proposal, told the Citizen that after living in the area for almost 30 years, he has only seen the traffic in the area worsen.

“It’s not about me, it’s about safety,” shared Beckett in regards to the petition. “It’s just impossible to get in and out of there.”

