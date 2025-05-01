Residents can report potholes to Town

By Mark Pavilons

The Town of Caledon has started its spring maintenance program.

Staff are focusing on road and infrastructure maintenance, weather permitting. This includes pothole and asphalt repairs, gravel road repairs, concrete curb repairs, sidewalk inspections and repairs, addressing sod damage caused by snow-clearing operations, litter cleanup along roadways, and ensuring catch basins and drains are clear.

Street sweepers also hit the pavement to keep roads clean and to prevent pollutants from entering local waterways through Caledon’s stormwater systems.

Winter’s freeze-thaw cycles cause the ground beneath the roads to expand and contract, resulting in cracks and potholes. Once the weather warms up, dedicated Town staff work hard to repair these potholes and ensure roads are safe and smooth for drivers.

Street sweeping is designed to clear any litter and debris left behind from the winter. This helps maintain a clean environment and supports the health of our local ecosystems by preventing debris from entering the stormwater system.

Caledon’s parks and trails crews are already hard at work getting green spaces ready for the spring and summer months.

This includes litter cleanup, trail maintenance, and preparing sports fields for the season ahead. They’re also trimming trees, hedges, and bushes away from roads and sidewalks to ensure clear pathways. Additionally, they’re taking special care of the trees recently planted throughout Caledon.

Residents can support the Town’s maintenance efforts by reporting any issues they notice. If you see concerns such as a pothole, damaged sidewalk, or debris-covered catch basin – or if you spot any trees that need pruning or are in poor health—please report it by calling 311 or submitting an online service request at caledon.ca/reportaproblem.

As spring maintenance ramps up, remember to give crews, trucks, and equipment plenty of space. Respect road signage, follow any detours or barricades, and be patient as delays are expected during road repairs.

