Region receives $5.19 million in grants for energy efficiency projects

January 30, 2025 · 0 Comments

Money will support energy recovery and conservation projects at G.E. Booth and Clarkson water resource recovery facilities

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Province is supporting energy efficiency in Peel.

On January 28, the Region of Peel announced it had received $5.19 million in Provincial grants to implement energy recovery and conservation projects at the G.E. Booth and Clarkson Water Resource Recovery Facilities (WRRFs).

At the G.E. Booth WRRF, $2.39 million will be used to upgrade aeration blowers and implement a more energy-efficient Ammonia-Based Aeration Control process.

“This project is expected to save 12,000 MWh (megawatt hours) of electricity annually, equivalent to reducing 456 tonnes of GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions and saving $1.3 million in electricity costs each year,” said the Region of Peel in a statement.

At the Clarkson WRRF, $2.8 million will be used on a cogeneration project to recover energy from waste gas. There will also be an upgrade to the Ammonia-Based Aeration Control Process at this facility.

“This initiative is projected to save 14,165 MWh annually, cutting 538 tonnes of GHG emissions and reducing electricity costs by $1.8 million yearly,” said the Region.

The Region anticipates that both projects will be complete by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Nando Iannicca, Peel Region Chair, said Peel is grateful for the grants.

“They support Peel’s mission to create healthy, safe and connected communities and will enable us to continue our plan to deliver environmentally and financially sustainable programs now and into the future,” said Iannicca.

Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries, said, “these upgrades reflect our government’s commitment to affordability by harnessing the latest technology to improve energy efficiency in our infrastructure, all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This is a win-win for Peel families, resulting in millions of dollars in energy savings being invested back into the community while increasing capacity on the grid to attract further investment — bringing more jobs, manufacturing, and opportunity to Peel Region.”

