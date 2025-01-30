Current & Past Articles » General News

Region receives $5.19 million in grants for energy efficiency projects

January 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Money will support energy recovery and conservation projects at G.E. Booth and Clarkson water resource recovery facilities

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Province is supporting energy efficiency in Peel. 

On January 28, the Region of Peel announced it had received $5.19 million in Provincial grants to implement energy recovery and conservation projects at the G.E. Booth and Clarkson Water Resource Recovery Facilities (WRRFs). 

At the G.E. Booth WRRF, $2.39 million will be used to upgrade aeration blowers and implement a more energy-efficient Ammonia-Based Aeration Control process. 

“This project is expected to save 12,000 MWh (megawatt hours) of electricity annually, equivalent to reducing 456 tonnes of GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions and saving $1.3 million in electricity costs each year,” said the Region of Peel in a statement.

At the Clarkson WRRF, $2.8 million will be used on a cogeneration project to recover energy from waste gas. There will also be an upgrade to the Ammonia-Based Aeration Control Process at this facility. 

“This initiative is projected to save 14,165 MWh annually, cutting 538 tonnes of GHG emissions and reducing electricity costs by $1.8 million yearly,” said the Region. 

The Region anticipates that both projects will be complete by the fourth quarter of 2026. 

Nando Iannicca, Peel Region Chair, said Peel is grateful for the grants. 

“They support Peel’s mission to create healthy, safe and connected communities and will enable us to continue our plan to deliver environmentally and financially sustainable programs now and into the future,” said Iannicca. 

Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries, said, “these upgrades reflect our government’s commitment to affordability by harnessing the latest technology to improve energy efficiency in our infrastructure, all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This is a win-win for Peel families, resulting in millions of dollars in energy savings being invested back into the community while increasing capacity on the grid to attract further investment — bringing more jobs, manufacturing, and opportunity to Peel Region.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon Chamber of Commerce has lots planned for year ahead

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon Chamber of Commerce is excited to support local businesses this year.  On January 23, the Chamber ...

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley donates $250,000 to Agricultural Society

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local golf course and its owners have pledged support to one of Caledon’s oldest organizations.  On January ...

Post-traumatic stress injury treatment centre for first responders coming to Caledon

Region of Peel donates land to Caledon for centre By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A major announcement of support for first responders was ...

Malalai Halimi nominated as federal Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon

Halimi is a business manager in the aerospace industry and founder of an Afghani-Canadian media network By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There’s a ...

Caledon recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Every Child Matters and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation flags raised at Town Hall By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipal staff, politicians, ...

Caledon Concert Band hosting special 50th anniversary concert

By Zachary Roman A local concert band is celebrating its rich history with a special performance.  On October 26, the Caledon Concert Band will host ...

Hockey legend Angela James attends book signing in Caledon East

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents had the chance to meet hockey royalty last week.  On September 18, four-time world champion hockey ...

Town of Caledon kicks off Culture Days with flag raising at Town Hall

By Zachary Roman It’s time to celebrate arts and culture in Caledon.  On September 20, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves proclaimed September 20 to October 13 ...

The Railway Flower: Local author releases fourth book

The fourth installment in Lisa Oatway’s Blue Crescent Moon series is out now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Teaching children about Canada’s history ...

Bolton Kin recognize Kin of the Year

Kin of the Year Award is given to someone who exemplifies the values of Kin By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Bolton woman ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support