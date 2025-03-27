Region of Peel to prioritize Canadian goods and services in procurement

Buy-Canadian approach comes in response to U.S. tariffs

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

In response to U.S. tariffs and tariff threats, the Region of Peel is moving to a buy-Canadian approach.

At Regional Council’s March 20 meeting, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish put forward a motion requesting that Region of Peel staff “be directed to adopt procurement strategies that prioritize Canadian and other non-U.S. goods and services over those of the U.S. where feasible, during such time as U.S. tariffs are in effect.”

The motion, which was unanimously supported, notes that Peel can “align its procurement strategies with any legislation or direction to municipalities that may be issued formally by the federal or provincial government in response to tariffs imposed by the U.S., to support a unified, cross-Canada approach that effectively leverages the considerable buying power of municipalities to support a broader trade and economic strategy in Canada.”

Region of Peel chair and CEO Nando Iannicca said Peel Region staff have been monitoring the tariff situation closely, day-by-day.

“I believe in diplomacy, I believe in rational discussion… but when all else fails, you want a street fight? We’ll give you one,” said Iannicca. “We didn’t start the battle but we’re happy to join the battle – and nobody’s going to win in the end in my opinion… I’m still hoping calmer heads will prevail.”

Brown said the motion is about making Peel’s voice heard.

“If someone’s being a bully, we need to use all the tools at our disposal and municipal procurement is a significant tool,” said Brown. “I really believe this is an important message we need to send.”

The Region of Peel procured $2.4 billion in goods and services in 2024, making it one of the largest procurers of goods and services among Ontario municipalities.

