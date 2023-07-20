RAM Rodeo to present Erin debut July 22 – 23 at Fairgrounds

July 20, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The RAM Rodeo Tour is hosting its first event in Erin this coming weekend and will bring the full line-up of thrilling rodeo action to the Erin Fairgrounds.

Touring across Ontario, the RAM Rodeo hosts events around the province beginning in May and going all the way through to November, with the final performance at the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto.

This is the first time the Rodeo will be taking place in Erin, and it is bringing all the excitement of a rodeo, along with other fun things like a kid’s rodeo and spectacular trick horseback riding demonstrations.

There will be lots of food and vendors with some unique items – many of them rodeo-themed, like western wear, hats, and jackets.

The Coors Saloon will be open if you feel the need to relax and quench your thirst.

“We have a real following in the Headwaters area,” said Ross Millar, president of Ross Millar Entertainment Group and the mounted host of the rodeo in the arena. “When we came back after COVID, we did two rodeos in Orangeville, and they went great. Then we thought, instead of doing two in one area, why don’t we spread it out a bit. We’ll probably get a different crowd in Erin than we will in Orangeville. The Orangeville crowd comes from the area and further north, while Erin will attract people from towards Guelph and the city. We’ll be holding all the main events, bull riding, bronc riding, barrel riding, pole bending, and we’ve got the Canadian cowgirls coming – they are always popular. It’s all part of the circuit and competitors are trying to get points to get to the championship. Erin has been wonderful community to deal with. They have been very supportive, right from the mayor down.”

Bareback riding is one of the most bone-jarring events of the rodeo as cowboys climb aboard a wildly bucking horse and attempt to hang on for eight seconds.

Saddle bronc riding and novice saddle bronc is called the classic event of rodeo. It originates from the task of breaking wild horses for use on cattle ranches.

The event involves strength, timing and technique as the cowboy attempts to stay in the saddle for a full eight seconds while the horse does its best to throw him off.

Ladies barrel racing and youth barrel racing combine the skill of a rider with a fast, well-trained horse. Riders race their mounts against the clock in a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels.

Ladies and youth pole bending is another timed event where a rider and horse run a weaving pattern through six poles arranged in a line.

The Rescue Race is designed to show soldiers’ skills when they need to rescue a fellow soldier from a battlefield in a hurry. The rescuer enters the arena in full gallop as the person being rescued grabs a hold and hopefully makes it onto the back of the horse. This is a fun event to watch and takes a lot of time and skill.

Bull riding is one of the big fan favourites at the rodeo. A cowboy climbs on the back of a 2,000-pound animal, who doesn’t want him there, and he attempts to hang while the bull tries to throw him off.

It is a wild ride for the cowboy and a thrill for spectators to watch.

The Erin RAM Rodeo will take place at the Erin Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, with the gates opening at 12:00 p.m.

Advance tickets are $25 for an adult and $10 for children six to 12 years old. Children under five are free.

Tickets purchased at the gate the day of the event are $30 for adults and $15 for youth aged six to 12.

Readers Comments (0)