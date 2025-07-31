PROJECT LIFESAVER

July 31, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Caledon and Dufferin Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are proud to share a partnership with Caledon Meals on Wheels, with additional support from the Orangeville Lions Club to help maintain this program.

For the last several years, Caledon OPP, Dufferin OPP, Caledon Meals on Wheels, and Orangeville Lions Club have worked together to bring Project Lifesaver to our communities. This program helps families protect members who may wander, typically individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease, Autism, or other cognitive impairments.

Many officers from Caledon and Dufferin OPP have specialized Project Lifesaver training which helps keep vulnerable members of our community safe at home with their loved ones.

Please see the frequently asked questions listed below, and for more information visit, www.cmow.org/project-lifesaver.

What is Project Lifesaver?

Established in 1999, Project Lifesaver is a community based, public safety, non-profit organization that provides law enforcement and caregivers with a program designed to protect, and when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life-threatening behaviour of wandering.

How does the Project Lifesaver program work?

Once registered, the participant is required to wear a one-ounce wrist transmitter that can tracked up to a two-kilometre radius, 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. When notified by caregivers that an individual is missing, specially trained police officers use mobile tracking equipment to find them.

How do you register into the Project Lifesaver program?

There is a simple three step application process.

1. Applicants are screened to confirm if they meet Project Lifesaver criteria.

2. Information is provided to applicants about the program and the equipment.

3. Applicants are registered into the program.

How much does Project Lifesaver cost?

There is an initial charge of approximately $400 (CAD) to purchase the transmitter; however, a subsidy may be available for participants who qualify. An additional $10 (CAD) monthly fee for replacement batteries and bracelets is also required.

Is there anything else I should know about the Project Lifesaver program?

Participants must live in Caledon or Dufferin. Participants who move from this area will have to withdraw from the program. However, the program is also available in many other jurisdictions in the province.

Participants must understand and agree that radio-locating technology used in this project is not intended as a substitute for responsible childcare or caregiver practices.

Readers Comments (0)