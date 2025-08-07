Current & Past Articles » General News

Prefabricated MRI unit placed at Headwaters Health Care Centre

August 7, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached another milestone in bringing the community its first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite. 

The local hospital marked the official arrival and placement of the prefabricated unit that will house their new MRI suite. The unit, called a cassette, arrived at Headwaters Hospital shortly after noon on Tuesday, August 5, and was lifted by a crane onto a foundation pad. 

“Headwaters Health Care Centre is proud to deliver patient-centred quality care with the arrival of the Morningview Foundation MRI Suite. The MRI Suite marks a transformative moment for health care in Dufferin-Caledon,” said Kim Delahunt, President and CEO of Headwaters Hospital. “For the first time, residents will have access to MRI services right here in our community, helping to reduce wait times, eliminate long travel distances, and support earlier diagnoses and treatment.”

In 2022, Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones announced the Ontario government would be committing more than $800,000 in annual operating funding for the first MRI suite in the community. 

Headwaters Hospital was one of 49 hospitals across Ontario included in the provincial government’s announcement of expanding MRI and CT scan services in an effort to reduce wait times. 

“Our government is protecting Ontario’s health-care system by ensuring that more people in Orangeville and across Dufferin County can connect to convenient diagnostic care, where and when they need it,” said MPP Jones. “With the installation of Headwaters Health Care Centre’s brand-new modular MRI machine, we are making it faster and easier for more people to access vital diagnostic imaging in the community, for years to come.”

In 2024, Headwaters reported that there are approximately 4,000 annual scans that are being referred to other facilities for MRI, meaning the new suite will meet a significant demand for bringing more diagnostic imaging services closer to home for patients. 

Once the MRI Suite is up and functioning, Headwaters said they expect to be able to complete up to 8,000 scans a year, helping to reduce wait times. 

The location of the new MRI Suite is near the hospital’s Ambulatory Care Clinic and Emergency Department. The spot was chosen to accommodate the electric and mechanical infrastructure requirements of the MRI Suite. 

The MRI Suite is an entirely prefabricated unit, designed with four zones that specify the level of increasing magnetic exposure.  

“This exciting new MRI Scanner is a game changer for the Dufferin–Caledon community. The MRI advanced technology allows us to capture high-quality diagnostic images with greater precision and most importantly, enables patient to access this level of care closer to home,” said Rosie Lye, HHCC’s senior MRI technologist.

When construction is completed, healthcare providers can refer patients over the age of eight to Headwaters for services including abdominals, pelvic, brain, spine, breast, and musculoskeletal imaging.

Construction of the MRI Suite at Headwaters was originally projected to be completed earlier this year, but due to delays, is now anticipated to be operating by Fall 2025. 

For more information about the MRI Suite visit, www.headwatershealth.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Gabriel Arshad Is fighting to move again while family fights to keep repeat offenders off the road

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “This never should have happened to my son. This guy should have been punished a long time ago,” ...

Caledon’s “Generations in the Kitchen” shows big success

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon held their first “Generations in the Kitchen” event, where Caledon seniors and their youth ...

Cassie’s Place “drives home” its mission with Third Annual Golf Tournament

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Returning from the long weekend, Cassie’s Place came out swinging with their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament “Swing for ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...