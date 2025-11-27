Current & Past Articles » Sports

Potts’ two-goal performance leads Golden Hawks to 5-3 win over Cougars

November 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Kieran Potts scored two goals to spur the Caledon Golden Hawks to a tidy 5-3 win over the Schomberg Cougars at the Mayfield Recreation Complex on Sunday afternoon.  It was Caledon’s first win of the season after eighteen consecutive losses.

The sixth-place Cougars were poised for a weekend sweep in Caledon after shutting out the third-place Eagles 3-0 in Clarington on Saturday.  

However, the feisty Golden Hawks put up much resistance and the two East Orr Division rivals battled to a scoreless first period. Playing their best game of the season, the Golden Hawks established a commanding 3-0 second period lead on goals by Kieran Potts, Carson Mussell, and Gabriel Scandanaro.

Potts opened the scoring at 9:53 the end a period and a half of scoreless hockey.

Less than five minutes later, Mussell made it 2-0 for Caledon.

Twenty-nine seconds after Mussell’s marker, Scandanaro beat Cougars’ netminder Rafael Defina to give the Golden Hawks a three-goal lead and end Defina’s day between the pipes. Defina shut out the Clarington Eagles on Saturday in a spectacular 33-save performance, but the acrobatic tender was swapped out for Ryan Potvin during the middle frame after giving up three goals on sixteen shots.

The goalie substitution shifted some momentum towards the Cougars when Samuel Lamy’s power play goal got Schomberg on the scoreboard at 16:59 of the middle frame. Mason Bondy and Brandon Petrov earned assists on Lamy’s ninth of the season.

The Cougars pulled to within one of their hosts when Neil Amor Steinberg scored at 1:39 of the third period with helpers from Bondy and Matthew Lychek. 

Five minutes later, however, Caledon defender Liam Noonan kiboshed any Cougar comeback by firing the game-winning goal past Potvin.

Potts opened the scoring for his club and he closed it on Sunday afternoon when he tallied his second goal of the game at 17:15 on the power play to make it 5-2.  

Schomberg responded with a power play goal of their own when Will Stratos beat Max Zemp with 1:18 left on the clock to narrow his club’s deficit to 5-3, but that was as close as the Cougars could get on a triumphant afternoon for the Golden Hawks at the Mayfield Recreation Complex.

Max Zemp turned aside 38 of the 41 shots he faced to earn Caledon’s first win of the PJHL season.

The sixth-place Cougars fell to 6-14-1-0 with the loss and the seventh-place Golden Hawks improved to 1-18-0-0 with the home ice victory.  

The significance of the Golden Hawks’ victory was even more evident in that Caledon remains ranked 61st in the 61-team PJHL with two points, one less than the 60th-ranked Walpole Island Wild which sports a 1-22-1-0 record. Schomberg—a contending playoff team for the past five seasons in both the North Carruthers Division and the East Orr Division—has slipped to 52nd in the Junior C loop as it struggles through an arduous rebuild.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Butterfly Bereavement Project art Installed at Town Hall

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In recognition of National Grief and Bereavement Day and National Children’s Grief Awareness Day in November, Bethell Hospice, ...

Bolton Recreational Sports Club celebrates 10 years of being more than just a club – it’s a community 

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s a club where team group chats are more than just game dates and times, but celebrations of ...

Budget amendments come forward in 2026 deliberations 

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the initial presentation of the proposed 2026 budget for Caledon, two separate meetings of deliberations and amendments ...

PDSB and Bolton Pole Vault partner to bring track and field Facility to Humberview

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel District School Board (PDSB) and Bolton Pole Vault have entered into a partnership for the construction and ...

Service, bravery, and leadership celebrated at Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Recognition Ceremony

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Fire and Emergency Services recognized its members’ achievements at its annual service recognition ceremony on November 8. ...

Deliberations begin following presentation of Caledon’s 2026 Budget

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Last week, the Town of Caledon presented the 2026 Budget, marking the beginning of the formal budget review ...

Freeman’s five-point performance powers ascendant Admirals to 7-6 win over Patriots

Caledon’s Lang-Freeman-Keeler line scores three goals in 77 secondsand finishes with 13 points By Jim Stewart The Caledon Admirals skated to a wildly-entertaining 7-6 victory over ...

Sports Hall of Fame announces latest inductees

By Brock Weir The Caledon Sport Hall of Fame will welcome nine new members in January, the Town announced on October 15. Those set to ...

Caledon holds Open House for potential Bolton South GO MTSA

Residents voice transit, density concerns  By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon held an open house for residents Tuesday night to ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...