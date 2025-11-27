Potts’ two-goal performance leads Golden Hawks to 5-3 win over Cougars

November 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Kieran Potts scored two goals to spur the Caledon Golden Hawks to a tidy 5-3 win over the Schomberg Cougars at the Mayfield Recreation Complex on Sunday afternoon. It was Caledon’s first win of the season after eighteen consecutive losses.

The sixth-place Cougars were poised for a weekend sweep in Caledon after shutting out the third-place Eagles 3-0 in Clarington on Saturday.

However, the feisty Golden Hawks put up much resistance and the two East Orr Division rivals battled to a scoreless first period. Playing their best game of the season, the Golden Hawks established a commanding 3-0 second period lead on goals by Kieran Potts, Carson Mussell, and Gabriel Scandanaro.

Potts opened the scoring at 9:53 the end a period and a half of scoreless hockey.

Less than five minutes later, Mussell made it 2-0 for Caledon.

Twenty-nine seconds after Mussell’s marker, Scandanaro beat Cougars’ netminder Rafael Defina to give the Golden Hawks a three-goal lead and end Defina’s day between the pipes. Defina shut out the Clarington Eagles on Saturday in a spectacular 33-save performance, but the acrobatic tender was swapped out for Ryan Potvin during the middle frame after giving up three goals on sixteen shots.

The goalie substitution shifted some momentum towards the Cougars when Samuel Lamy’s power play goal got Schomberg on the scoreboard at 16:59 of the middle frame. Mason Bondy and Brandon Petrov earned assists on Lamy’s ninth of the season.

The Cougars pulled to within one of their hosts when Neil Amor Steinberg scored at 1:39 of the third period with helpers from Bondy and Matthew Lychek.

Five minutes later, however, Caledon defender Liam Noonan kiboshed any Cougar comeback by firing the game-winning goal past Potvin.

Potts opened the scoring for his club and he closed it on Sunday afternoon when he tallied his second goal of the game at 17:15 on the power play to make it 5-2.

Schomberg responded with a power play goal of their own when Will Stratos beat Max Zemp with 1:18 left on the clock to narrow his club’s deficit to 5-3, but that was as close as the Cougars could get on a triumphant afternoon for the Golden Hawks at the Mayfield Recreation Complex.

Max Zemp turned aside 38 of the 41 shots he faced to earn Caledon’s first win of the PJHL season.

The sixth-place Cougars fell to 6-14-1-0 with the loss and the seventh-place Golden Hawks improved to 1-18-0-0 with the home ice victory.

The significance of the Golden Hawks’ victory was even more evident in that Caledon remains ranked 61st in the 61-team PJHL with two points, one less than the 60th-ranked Walpole Island Wild which sports a 1-22-1-0 record. Schomberg—a contending playoff team for the past five seasons in both the North Carruthers Division and the East Orr Division—has slipped to 52nd in the Junior C loop as it struggles through an arduous rebuild.

Readers Comments (0)