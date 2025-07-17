Police news in Caledon this week

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged a Caledon resident with drug-related offences following a traffic stop while on bicycle patrol.

“On July 14, 2025, shortly after 11:00 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment were conducting bicycle patrol in the area of Innis Lake Road and Old Church Road in the Town of Caledon, when a traffic stop was conducted upon a vehicle,” say Police. “During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds for numerous charges.”

As a result, a 22-year-old from Caledon, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – heroin;

Have care or control of vehicle with cannabis readily available;

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 11, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. When transporting cannabis in a vehicle or boat, unless otherwise exempt, it must be in its original package that has not been opened or packed in baggage that is fastened closed or is not otherwise readily available to any person in the vehicle. If a police officer has reasonable grounds to believe that cannabis is being contained in a vehicle or boat illegally, they may at any time, without a warrant, enter and search the vehicle or boat and search any person found in it.”

For more information about the rules surrounding cannabis, please visit: www.opp.ca/cannabis, and www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/drugs-medication/cannabis/laws-regulations.

Anyone who may have information regarding drug offences is asked to report it to Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

OPP ISSUES SAFETY REMINDER FOLLOWING MARINE INCIDENTS

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding those using the province’s waterways this summer to stay safe.

“This weekend a large number of marine incidents were reported across the province,” say Police. “OPP members from various detachments were called out to multiple incidents on OPP patrolled waterways, and police are urging the public to take measures to prevent tragedy.

“Boaters and paddlers are reminded that alcohol or drug impairment, operator inexperience and not wearing a lifejacket, are among contributing factors in marine injuries and deaths.

“In incidents investigated by OPP, falling overboard and capsized vessels remain the leading causes of death each year. Lifejackets should be worn by everyone in the boat. If you are rendered unconscious, a lifejacket will keep your head above water.

“For a safe and enjoyable boating season, always be well prepared, check the weather forecast, and make sure your vessel is functioning and equipped. Swimmers should never venture into the water alone, children should be supervised closely, and swimmers should know their limits and obey posted signs and warnings.”

The OPP recommends all vessel owners/operators familiarize themselves with the Safe Boating Guide found here: https://tc.canada.ca/en/marine-transportation/marine-safety/boating-safety.

With July and August being peak months for boating and swimming, now is the perfect time to review water safety practices with your family.

DUFFERIN OPP LAUNCH SAFE DRIVER INITIATIVE THIS WEEK

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dufferin Detachment will conduct Operation Safe Driver Campaign, from July 13 -19, 2025.

“Dufferin County roadways continue to see a considerable presence of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs),” say Police. “Due to the size, weight and loads, these vehicles have increased potential of causing serious collisions due to vehicle mechanical fitness, driver fatigue, improper licencing and/or driver behaviours.”

What is Operation Safe Driver and its Purpose?

“The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Operation Safe Driver program was created in 2007 to help reduce the number of crashes, deaths, and injuries involving large trucks, buses, and passenger vehicles due to unsafe driving behaviors. The initiative aims to help improve the behavior of all drivers operating in an unsafe manner, either in or around commercial motor vehicles, through educational and traffic enforcement strategies to address individuals exhibiting high-risk driving behaviours.

“Officers will be conducting pop-up inspections all week to ensure identified CMVs meet the required safety standards to operate on our roadways. Drivers will be checked for compliance with proper licencing, registration, documentation, pre-check inspections and hours of work. Officers will also focus on vehicles traveling around these large trucks as well as high-risk driving behaviour.

“It is our mission to promote the safety of all road users throughout the Dufferin Detachment area and reduce the frequency and severity of incidents involving CMVs, including a reduction in fatalities, injuries and property damage resulting from these incidents.

Road safety is a shared responsibility, and we all have a role to play. Commercial vehicles are heavy and require greater stopping distance. Motorists are reminded to leave plenty of space for these large vehicles to slow and stop safely.”

5 Quick Tips:

No Phones While Driving;

Leave Room and Move Over;

Stop the Tailgating;

Don’t Forget the Signal;

Get Organized with All of Your Paperwork (License, Registration, Logbook, etc.)

“We would like to thank the majority of safe drivers who are found to be in compliance. We depend on our professional drivers to help contribute to safe roads.”

Ontario takes road safety very seriously and uses a variety of methods to make sure all road users can get themselves and their goods to their intended destination safely. Learn more about the safety requirements for CMVs operating in Ontario: www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/trucks/commercial-vehicle-safety-requirements.shtml.

ASSAULT INVESTIGATION IN TOTTENHAM

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a serious assault in Tottenham.

“On July 15, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m. officers responded to a report of a serious assault that had taken place at approximately 1:00 a.m., on Mill Street in Tottenham,” say Police. “The victim was reportedly asleep in their vehicle in a parking lot when the suspects broke the vehicle window and then assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

“The victim was discovered shortly afterward by a passerby, who contacted police. As a result of the incident, the victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.”

One suspect is described as: a white male, with blonde hair, and a nose ring.

This investigation is being led by the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit. Officers are requesting the public’s help in locating the individuals in connection to the assault.

If you have any information related to this incident, or were in the area between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. please contact the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. Reference occurrence number: E250934469.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

