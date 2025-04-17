OUR READERS WRITE: A thank you from Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers

April 17, 2025 · 0 Comments
The Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers recently completed a very successful three-weekend production of There’s Nothing to Tell…If it all Goes Well. All six performances were sold out. We would like to thank the residents of Inglewood and the wider Caledon for their patronage. As well, we would also like to thank the Caledon Citizen for publishing our news release which contributed, in no small part, to the large attendance.
Barb Jensen
Director,
Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers
