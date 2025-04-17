Current & Past Articles » Letters

OUR READERS WRITE: A thank you from Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers

April 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers recently completed a very successful three-weekend production of There’s Nothing to Tell…If it all Goes Well. All six performances were sold out. We would like to thank the residents of Inglewood and the wider Caledon for their patronage. As well, we would also like to thank the Caledon Citizen for publishing our news release which contributed, in no small part, to the large attendance.

Barb Jensen

Director, 

Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon hires new Director of Policy and Strategic Planning

Jeff Chase comes to the Town of Caledon from Alberta, where he worked for the cities of Calgary and Edmonton By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism ...

Dufferin-Caledon federal election candidates debate at Orangeville Opera House

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local candidates in the upcoming federal election shared their thoughts on key issues at a recent debate.  From ...

Residents hope to see historic Alton schoolhouse used as a museum, community hub

Committee of Alton residents renewing push to make use of schoolhouse By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Alton residents see great potential in the ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...

Caledon students see success with book drive

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Caledon students have organized a book drive to share the joy of reading with students in Cape ...

Humberview’s robotics team goes undefeated at first tournament of the year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is home to the country’s best high school robotics team. After a commanding 17-0 performance at a ...

Close 2 Home Caledon: Local women start new non-profit to provide housing for individuals with diverse needs

Housing options for those with diverse needs are very limited in Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With a goal of providing housing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support