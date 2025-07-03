Current & Past Articles » Letters

Our Readers Write

July 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Reader shares columnist’s views on environment

I write in support of Sheralyn Roman’s column “Environmental degradation at its finest” (June 26).

Making this beautifully rehabilitated former gravel pit in Ward 1, now graced with a 44-acre lake and meadows, teaming with wildlife, into a dumpsite for contaminated fill from GTA construction sites would be an outrageous abuse of this property.

If a fill permit were to be issued – somehow, who knows how, since doing so would contravene Caledon’s fill by-law – it would set a dangerous precedent.

If this property goes downhill with construction spoils, what about other so-called holes in the ground around Caledon as GTA land developers scramble to find places to dump their dirty dirt? Sure, urban development will and has to happen, but not at the expense of our green space and well water.

As a Ward 1 resident of many years, I have to wonder if either Mayor Annette Groves or developer and owner of the property Nick Cortellucci has ever actually visited this beautiful place. Has either of them ever talked with neighbouring farmers and rural residents whose well water would become contaminated for years to come by toxic fill?

It’s not too late to save this well-rehabilitated and lovely green property. No fill permit has been issued by the Town of Caledon. If Mr. Cortellucci truly cares about his good standing in the land development business, he will abandon all plans to destroy this nature refuge. And a majority on Town Council will stop trying to make it easy for him to destroy it.

Linda Pim

Inglewood



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Stacked with Syrup & Spirit: Strawberry Festival serves up Canada Day cheer

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The sweet, sticky smell of strawberries flooded the Caledon Fairgrounds as the annual Strawberry Festival and Canada Day ...

Celebrated poet Gimaa R. Stacey Laforme reflects on Grief, Hope, and Reconciliation

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter During National Indigenous History Month, residents were invited to join in a night of words and reflection by ...

Province puts Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board under “supervision”

By Brock Weir The Dufferin-Peel District School Board (DPCDSB) was among four Ontario school boards to be placed under “supervision” of the Ministry of Education ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...

Caledon students see success with book drive

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Caledon students have organized a book drive to share the joy of reading with students in Cape ...

Humberview’s robotics team goes undefeated at first tournament of the year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is home to the country’s best high school robotics team. After a commanding 17-0 performance at a ...

Close 2 Home Caledon: Local women start new non-profit to provide housing for individuals with diverse needs

Housing options for those with diverse needs are very limited in Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With a goal of providing housing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...