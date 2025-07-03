Our Readers Write

July 3, 2025 · 0 Comments

Reader shares columnist’s views on environment

I write in support of Sheralyn Roman’s column “Environmental degradation at its finest” (June 26).

Making this beautifully rehabilitated former gravel pit in Ward 1, now graced with a 44-acre lake and meadows, teaming with wildlife, into a dumpsite for contaminated fill from GTA construction sites would be an outrageous abuse of this property.

If a fill permit were to be issued – somehow, who knows how, since doing so would contravene Caledon’s fill by-law – it would set a dangerous precedent.

If this property goes downhill with construction spoils, what about other so-called holes in the ground around Caledon as GTA land developers scramble to find places to dump their dirty dirt? Sure, urban development will and has to happen, but not at the expense of our green space and well water.

As a Ward 1 resident of many years, I have to wonder if either Mayor Annette Groves or developer and owner of the property Nick Cortellucci has ever actually visited this beautiful place. Has either of them ever talked with neighbouring farmers and rural residents whose well water would become contaminated for years to come by toxic fill?

It’s not too late to save this well-rehabilitated and lovely green property. No fill permit has been issued by the Town of Caledon. If Mr. Cortellucci truly cares about his good standing in the land development business, he will abandon all plans to destroy this nature refuge. And a majority on Town Council will stop trying to make it easy for him to destroy it.

Linda Pim

Inglewood

