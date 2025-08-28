Open house on By-laws postponed

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Caledon announced August 22 the Public Open House, originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at the Caledon East Community Complex, was being rescheduled.

The open house was originally set to discuss the proposed by-law on site alteration.

The Town is currently developing a Site Alteration by-law as part of Caledon’s Housing Action Plan.

The Town shared this reflects their commitment to expediting post-approval development processes.

This by-law aims to regulate the placement/removal of fill, topsoil, and alterations to grade on land to protect drainage patterns, the environment, and public safety.

It outlines requirements for permits, public notice, enforcement and soil quality compliance under provincial laws.

What began as an open house for one by-law became many on August 14 when it was shared that the following by-laws would also be discussed at the Public Open House: Property Standards by-law, Clean Yards by-law, Tree Preservation by-law and entrance permit by-law.

The meeting location was also relocated from Town Hall to the Caledon East Community Complex prior to the rescheduling.

Details will be shared as soon as they become available, reads the Town of Caledon’s website regarding the rescheduling.

