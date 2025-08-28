Current & Past Articles » General News

Open house on By-laws postponed

August 28, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Caledon announced August 22 the Public Open House, originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at the Caledon East Community Complex, was being rescheduled.

The open house was originally set to discuss the proposed by-law on site alteration.

The Town is currently developing a Site Alteration by-law as part of Caledon’s Housing Action Plan.

The Town shared this reflects their commitment to expediting post-approval development processes.

This by-law aims to regulate the placement/removal of fill, topsoil, and alterations to grade on land to protect drainage patterns, the environment, and public safety.

It outlines requirements for permits, public notice, enforcement and soil quality compliance under provincial laws. 

What began as an open house for one by-law became many on August 14 when it was shared that the following by-laws would also be discussed at the Public Open House: Property Standards by-law, Clean Yards by-law, Tree Preservation by-law and entrance permit by-law.

The meeting location was also relocated from Town Hall to the Caledon East Community Complex prior to the rescheduling.

Details will be shared as soon as they become available, reads the Town of Caledon’s website regarding the rescheduling.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Palgrave’s Pietro Moran rides Mansetti to victory at the 166th running of the King’s Plate

20-year-old apprentice jockey recovers from broken back in 2024 to win his 65th race in 2025 By Jim Stewart 20-year old Pietro Moran of Palgrave ...

Ontario awards first contracts for Highway 413 as construction begins in Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Inglewood on Wednesday morning, August 27, to announce the Province has awarded ...

Three injured, four in custody following Caledon shooting

By Brock Weir Four people have been taken into custody following a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, which left three injured and ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...