OIL SPILL UPDATE, MAYOR’S STATEMENT

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified a vehicle of interest and continue to investigate an oil spill in a stormwater pond in Bolton.

“Investigators from the Caledon OPP continue to work alongside the Town of Caledon and the Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks, to investigate an oil spill in a stormwater pond in the area of Coleraine Drive and George Bolton Parkway,” say Police. “The site has been secured, and the oil spill has been contained to the stormwater pond. At this time, investigators are unable to confirm the cause of the oil spill.

“Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest and are encouraging the driver, any passengers, or anybody with information about this vehicle to come forward and speak with investigators regarding this incident.”

Residents can expect to see an increased volume of traffic in the area. As the investigation continues, the Caledon OPP is encouraging residents to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have information regarding the oil spill is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

In the meantime, Mayor Annette Groves has issued a statement to the community on the matter.

“As you may be aware, there was an oil spill last week at one of our stormwater ponds in Bolton near Coleraine Drive and George Bolton Parkway,” said Mayor Groves in a June 27 statement.

“Our staff have been working with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Peel Spills and Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks to assess the area and contain the spill. The site is secure and remediation efforts are underway.

“On behalf of myself, Council and the entire Caledon community, I want to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to all our staff for their continued dedication and professionalism in managing the spill. Their swift response, hard work, and dedication have been crucial in mitigating damage and ensuring continued public safety.”

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three individuals with operation while impaired offences.

“On June 22, 2025, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a vehicle displaying poor driving behaviour,” say Police. “Shortly after, officers located the vehicle on Albion Vaughan Road, near Caledon King Townline, in the Town of Caledon. Investigating officers conducted a traffic stop upon the vehicle and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by drug.”

Following the investigation, Donald Drysdale, 22, of Alliston, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drug;

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The charges have not been proven.

“Later that same day, Caledon OPP officers received a report of a single vehicle collision on Olde Base Line Road, near Kennedy Road, in the Town of Caledon. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers arrived on scene and subsequently formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Lori Wood, 61, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charge has not been proven.

“The following day, on June 23, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Rolling Hills Lane, near Station Road, in the Town of Caledon. Shortly after, officers arrived on scene and subsequently formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, James Price, 35, of Bolton, was charged with:

Fail to surrender licence;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

All accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 10, 2025, to answer to their charges. The vehicles were also impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Drivers continue to take chances,” say Police. “It’s simply not worth the risk. Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

