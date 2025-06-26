OIL SPILL INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate what is now known to be an oil spill in a stormwater pond in Bolton.

“Investigators from the Caledon OPP continue to work alongside the Town of Caledon and the Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks, to investigate an oil spill in a stormwater pond in the area of Coleraine Drive and George Bolton Parkway,” say Police. “The site has been secured, and the oil spill has been contained to the stormwater pond. At this time, investigators are unable to confirm the cause of the oil spill.”

Residents can expect to see an increased volume of traffic in the area.

As the investigation continues, the Caledon OPP is encouraging residents to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have information regarding the oil spill is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

SERIOUS COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious collision on King Street.

On June 15, 2025, just before 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a collision on King Street, near Torbram Road, in the Town of Caledon. Two vehicles were involved. Both drivers and two other passengers suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. An additional passenger was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

King Street between Torbram Road and Bramalea Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

FAIL TO REMAIN

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fail to remain collision.

“On June 21, 2025, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a collision, where a young male riding a motorized scooter was struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Mayfield Road, near Petch Avenue, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The male party was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The Caledon OPP is encouraging the driver and any passengers to come forward and speak with investigators regarding the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual involved in a collision with numerous offences.

“On June 15, 2025, just before 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Mayfield Road, at The Gore Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Vikrant Jaswal, 30, of Bolton, was charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Possession of a Schedule III substance.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 7, 2025, to answer to the charges. Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired, and impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment.”

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

PAVING SCAMS ON THE RISE, SAY POLICE

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising community members to be cautious of possible paving and repair scams across the province.

Individuals may offer to pave driveways, fix roofs, or do other home repairs, often claiming it’s a “one-day-only deal.” They may seem professional, with flyers and websites, but they often use fake names, false ID, and unmarked vehicles. They ask for cash up front, then leave behind poor-quality work, or never return at all.

The OPP would like the public to know that these scams usually happen between April and October and often go unreported. If someone shows up at your door offering services you didn’t request, don’t feel pressured. Take your time, talk to a trusted friend or family member, and report anything suspicious to police.

These types of scams happen on a regular basis and can be avoided by these simple tips/reminders:

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is;

Proper businesses don’t need to knock on doors-they’re usually already busy;

Always check out the company first and read the whole contract;

If you think it might be a scam, call your local police.

The OPP urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious paving offers or contractor activity. If you believe you have been targeted by a paving scam, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or

www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca

For more information on how to recognize and protect yourself from scams, visit www.ontario.ca/page/identify-scam-or-fraud.

