Nothing “gentle” about Strong Mayor powers: reader

December 11, 2025   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

(Re: Gentle Density CIP Area Designation bylaw returns to Council, November 27)

It appears there is nothing “gentle” about the use of Strong Mayor Powers.

A By-law, the erroneously named Gentle Density Community Improvement Plan Area Designation, that was previously democratically defeated in October by Council, gets returned to the floor in November. Using the very undemocratic Strong Mayor Powers, the By-law is passed this time by a vote of 5 to 3. We don’t even have to ask for the names anymore. The same five who vote for developer fueled growth, and the same three who vote for their constituents.

There is nothing gentle about the density of Strong Mayor decision making on our Town Council. 

Skid Crease

Bolton



         

