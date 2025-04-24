Nominations now open for Dr. David A. Scott Award

Honour recognizes those who have made a difference in local healthcare

By BROCK WEIR

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to improve health and wellness in the Caledon and Dufferin communities?

Consider putting their names forward for the 25th annual Dr. David Scott Award, an initiative of Headwaters Health Care Centre (HCC).

“Named after surgeon and life-long Orangeville resident the late Dr. David Scott, the annual award recognizes individuals or groups who have gone above and beyond to improve the overall health and wellness of the Dufferin-Caledon community and promote links between the hospital and the community,” says Headwaters. “The award has been handed out annually since 2000. Previous award recipients have been selected for advocacy in many areas, including performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, improving accessibility, fundraising and volunteer leadership with local organizations, improving long-term care, recruiting physicians, establishing after-hours clinics, and promoting violence prevention.

“The award is in honour of the late Dr. Scott’s many years of dedicated service to his profession and the community. Dr. David Scott was a graduate of medicine from the University of Toronto (1956), with a Fellowship in General Surgery (1962). He practiced general surgery in Orangeville from 1962 to 1997 and continued his active involvement with Headwaters Health Care Centre for many years after his retirement. He held honorary staff privileges at the hospital and kept up to date on hospital affairs by attending General Medical Staff meetings.

“A life-long resident of Orangeville, he was Chief of the Medical Staff of Dufferin Area Hospital from 1983 to 1989, served as Chair of the Wellington-Dufferin District Health Council, and played a key role in physician recruitment with the former Greater Dufferin Area Physician Search Committee. He also served on several provincial and national health care advisory committees.”

Applications for the 2025 Dr. David A. Scott Award will be accepted until May 2, and nomination forms can be found at headwatershealth.ca/who-we-are/awards.

Past recipients of the award include Dr. Paul Scotton, former Chief of the Emergency Department (2024); Jennifer McCallum, Manager of the TeleCheck Team (2023); Lynn Sinclair-Smith (2017); Lorna Bethell and Elizabeth Birnie (2021); and Dr. Dirk Huyer (2000).

This year’s recipient will be honoured at the HHCC Annual General Meeting set for June 24, 2025.

