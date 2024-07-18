Headline News

New X-ray machine unveiled at Headwaters Health Care Centre

July 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local hospital has brand-new X-ray technology. 

On July 17, the Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new X-ray machine at an event attended by dignitaries, hospital staff, and representatives from the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Ontario’s Minister of health, said she knows how important it is to have up-to-date and available diagnostic imaging services. 

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the donors who stepped up and made a commitment to this Smart Headwaters campaign,” said Jones, adding the new machine will make a big difference to both hospital staff and patients. “We see the need expanding as our population increases, as our population ages.”

Smart Headwaters is a $18-million fundraising campaign run by the Headwaters Health Care Foundation that is ongoing. It’s the reason the new X-ray machine was able to be installed, and the end goal of the campaign is to bring an MRI machine to the Headwaters Health Care Centre. The campaign has also helped bring a CT scanner and more to the hospital. 

K.C. Carruthers, the CEO of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation, said the new X-ray machine is another milestone in the Smart Headwaters campaign.

$600,000 was used for the machine and related upgrades.

“We’re unveiling technology that will help enhance the patient experience for thousands in our community who come here for the care they need close to home,” said Carruthers. “It’s our donors who have made this all possible… we want to give our heartfelt thanks.”

The Headwaters Health Care Centre does about 60,000 diagnostic imaging tests per year.

Jennifer Zadravec, Director of Clinical Support Services for the Headwaters Health Care Centre, explained the new X-ray room has a lift for patients and a table that can support more weight.

The new X-ray machine is able to be controlled remotely and has some AI functionality.

With a new X-ray machine also comes increased safety — as technology gets better, X-ray machines emit less radiation. The machine has enhanced image quality and precision as well. 

Kim Delahunt, CEO of the Headwaters Health Care Centre, said she’s excited to offer a modern X-ray experience to patients.

“I would like to thank our diagnostic imaging team, who has been adept at ensuring the installation project was completed in a timely and thorough manner and also our Foundation team and donors for making this possible,” said Delahunt. 

Dr. Asad Naqvi, Chief of Diagnostic Imaging and a diagnostic radiologist at the Headwaters Health Care Centre, hailed the addition.

“Headwaters’ X-ray is one of our most popular diagnostic imaging services, and available to patients without any appointment booking,” said Naqvi. “Given how frequently patients need X-rays, the ability to upgrade one of our two X-ray rooms provides a positive impact to patient care. This means higher quality patient-centred care, together with our health teams, and the ability to serve more patients in the community.”



         

