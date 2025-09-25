NDBL senior championship will be decided in the final game

By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League senior division championship series will go to a deciding Game 7 after the New Lowell Knights and Owen Sound Baysox traded wins over the weekend.

Going into the weekend, the series was tied with both teams claiming two wins in the best-of-seven series.

The Baysox won the first two games of the series on Sept. 6 and 7.

It was all tied up the following weekend when the Knights won both games to make it a 2-2 series.

Back on the diamond in Owen Sound on September 20, for Game 5, the Knights jumped out to a three-run lead in the first inning.

The Baysox moved ahead in the third, scoring four runs off an Adam Shaver grand slam.

The Baysox added two more in the fourth inning and one run each in the sixth and seventh innings to seal an 8-3 win.

Shave also added a single for Owen Sound with Robert Doyle contributing a home run and a double. Ryan Bartley, Greg Slater, Steve Barrett, Bryan Post, and Kevin Zettler each chipped in with singles.

In Game 6 on Sunday, Sept. 21, the Knights took control early in the game on some sloppy plays from the Baysox.

New Lowell scored two runs in the first and four more in the second inning.

A triple from Kurt Roy drove in two of those runs.

Owen Sound’s lone run came on a right-field home run from Adam Shaver – his second home run of the weekend.

Strong pitching from both sides kept the remainder of the game scoreless over five innings.

The final was a 6-1 win for New Lowell.

With the series tied at three games each, the entire season will come down to one final game to determine who will raise this year’s Strother Cup to claim the 2025 NDBL championship.

The final game will be played in New Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

