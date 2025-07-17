Music in the Park brings community together over the summer

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

If you’re a resident by Dennison Park in Southfields, you may have become accustomed to hearing music float through your window every Thursday.

That rings true for Rashpinder Singh Gill, who has been attending the Town of Caledon’s Music in the Park for the past two years.

Music in the Park is a weekly event in Southfield Village, where residents are invited to join local bands and artists on Thursday evenings from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. throughout July and August.

The event is entirely free and aims to bring the community together while enjoying a variety of artists and musical genres.

Singh Gill shared that Music in the Park has become a tradition for him and his eight-month-old daughter.

“She loves it,” he said as his daughter kept locked eyes on the band performing.

He said one of his favourite parts about the event is the different cultures shared and seeing everyone come together.

“Italian songs, Punjabi songs, Hindi songs, English songs. Everything. I love it,” said Singh Gill.

“I don’t understand it,” he shared, referencing the Italian song being performed. “But I love it.”

The July 10 performance featured two different acts: The Trio Kings for the first hour, and Irie Vibes for the second.

The Trio Kings are a local band comprised of Sebastian Carubia on the accordion, Councillor Tony Rosa on vocals and Marco Marrone on the saxophone.

They wooed the crowd with everything from Margaritaville by Jimmy Buffet to My Way by Frank Sinatra.

Irie Vibes has been a band for six years, playing a diverse range of genres that include Ska, Jazz, Reggae, Calypso, Funk, Pop, and Rock Fusion.

The band consists of trombonist and bandleader Mike Smith, saxophonist Matt Palmer, vocalist Tonie Robinson-Miller, guitarist Frank Adriano, bassist Tamara Fernandes and drummer William Snodgrass.

Mike Smith said they came out to Music in the Park for the opportunity to share their music and what they do with others.

“It’s not for us, it’s for the people. I love the diversity of the music. These guys,” said Smith, gesturing towards the Trio Kings, “have one style of music, and we have a different style. Hopefully the people will enjoy both styles.”

In attendance this past Thursday was MP Ruby Sahota for Brampton North—Caledon.

“I think natural events like this where people can just show up and notice it while they’re taking a walk in the park is a great way to have community events where it’s not forced, people kind of just fall upon it,” she said

Sahota noted one of the elements she enjoyed the most was seeing the diversity.

“As you’re looking around there are people who have never been exposed to this kind of music and they’re hearing it for the first time and there’s others that probably grew up on this music. It’s nice to have everyone be exposed to different things,” she said. “I think that’s really, really important. It builds a sense of community and people can come together.”

Similar to Singh Gill, Sahota shared that although many likely don’t understand the Italian songs being performed, it acts as a chance to get involved and learn.

“You’ve got to come out,” said Sahota. “For all those that are reading about it, you’ve got to come out and experience it for yourself. It’s a great way to spend a summer evening.”

