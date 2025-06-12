MULTIPLE CHARGES FOLLOWING POLICE INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon OPP have identified and laid numerous charges upon an individual responsible for multiple criminal involvements over the span of two days.

“On June 2, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of an assault at a local grocery store in the area of Highway 50 and Queensgate Boulevard, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers responded and after a thorough investigation determined the victim was assaulted with a weapon by an unknown individual. The suspect was described as a Caucasian male with short dark hair, wearing dark pants, a red and grey sweatshirt, black backpack, and carrying a green bag.

“On June 3, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a mischief in a parking lot in the area of McEwan Drive East and Highway 50, in the Town of Caledon. Investigators learned that an unknown individual approached the victim’s vehicle, slashed one of the tires, and fled the scene. The suspect description provided in this report was similar to the one acquired in the incident the day prior.

“Through various investigative techniques, officers were able to establish the identity of the unknown individual responsible for these two incidents.”

On June 4, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m., detectives from the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), alongside frontline officers, located and arrested the suspect.

As a result of the investigation, Devon Alamina, 32, of Brampton, was charged with:

Mischief under $5,000;

Assault with a Weapon;

Possession of a Schedule III Substance;

Failure to Comply with a Release Order – two counts.

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

“Investigators wish to extend a sincere thank you to the community members who reached out to provide information and anonymous tips to aid in this investigation,” say Police.

If you’re witness to a crime, call 9-1-1, or our non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

ARRESTS MADE IN CONNECTION TO DISTRACTION THEFTS

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region Intelligence Unit and the Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), have arrested an individual in connection with a series of distraction thefts in the Nottawasaga and surrounding areas.

“On June 6, 2025, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Alliston,” say Police.

As a result of the investigation, Pimentel Gonzales, 40, of Alliston, was arrested and charged with:

Theft of credit card;

Possession, use, or trafficking of a stolen or forged credit card;

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Laundering proceeds of crime;

Fraud under $5,000;

Fail to comply with probation order.

The charges have not been proven.

“The OPP is reminding the public to remain vigilant as organized crime groups continue to target individuals at ATMs and retail points-of-sale,” say Police. “These distraction thefts typically involve two or more suspects who observe victims entering their PIN codes, then use distraction techniques to steal their banking cards. The OPP urges all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety and to shield their PIN when using ATMs or payment terminals. If you suspect suspicious activity, report it immediately to police.”

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a distraction theft, or anyone who has information regarding these thefts, is encouraged to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

LCBO THEFT INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating a shoplifting incident from a local business.

“On May 20, 2025, just before 9:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a theft from a local business in the area of McEwan Drive East and Highway 50, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Investigators learned that two unknown individuals attended the business and stole 23 bottles of liquor, valued at approximately $3,000 before fleeing the location in a silver vehicle.

“Both suspects were described as male, approximately 35 to 45 years of age, apparently of south-Asian descent with short dark hair and beards.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information regarding the identity of these two individuals is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify. Please reference investigation number E250643410.

NEVER LEAVE CHILDREN OR PETS IN HOT VEHICLES: OPP

As temperatures rise across Ontario, the OPP is reminding the public of the life-threatening risks of leaving children or pets unattended in parked vehicles.

“Even on a mild day, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise rapidly posing a serious risk of heatstroke, brain damage, or death,” say Police. “Within 10 minutes, the interior of a car can become 20 degrees hotter than the outside temperature, even with windows slightly open. Children and pets are especially vulnerable as they cannot regulate their body temperature effectively.”

Prevention is simple:

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, even for a short time;

Always check the back seat before locking your car;

Use reminders like placing a personal item in the back seat to avoid forgetting;

If you can’t bring your pet with you, leave them at home in a cool, safe environment;

Consider dog-friendly destinations or pet-sitting services when running errands.

“If you see a child or pet alone in a hot car, call 911 immediately. Your quick action could save a life. Let’s work together to keep our communities safe. Talk to your friends, neighbours, and family about the dangers of leaving children or pets in hot cars. A simple reminder can save a life.”

