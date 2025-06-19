Mayfield Girls rugby dynasty rolls to sixth straight ROPSSAA title and earns silver at OFSAA

By Jim Stewart

It’s been said that there are only two sure things in this life: death and taxes. However, a third sure thing manifesting itself in Caledon is the Mayfield Mavericks’ ability to win ROPSSAA championships.

Mayfield’s margin of victory in the regional championship game indicated the team’s dynastic dominance. The superb Mavericks’ squad coasted to a 63-0 home victory over the visiting Streetsville Tigers to capture their sixth straight ROPSSAA pennant.

“The Mavericks were locked in on defense– limiting the Tigers’ ability to create any ground in the shutout,” said Mayfield Coach Jon Forbes. “Offensively, the Mavericks used a disciplined offensive structure as well as capitalized in transition to score an impressive nine tries in the game.”

The Mavericks got scoring from up and down their lineup versus Streetsville. Kyla Corbett and Kenzie Smith scored three tries each. Ariel Baugh ran in two tries and Azzarah Reid added one.

Corbett contributed six converts to Mayfield’s offensive attack.

The Mayfield Girls Rugby Dynasty—ranked fifth in Ontario entering the provincial playdowns – added another chapter to its recent glorious history by capturing a silver medal at the OFSAA championships last week in Aurora.

Although the Mavericks powered through their first contests at the provincials, the ROPSSAA champs were edged 12-7 by the #2 seed and last year’s tournament runner up, Peterborough’s Thomas A. Stewart, in the Championship Final.

According to Coach Forbes, “It was a defensive battle with both teams not giving anything up for the full fifty minutes.

At the end of full-time, the score was 0-0 and in overtime, playing 10 on 10 and being a player down, Mayfield gave up two tries and found themselves down 12-0 after the first half. In the last five minutes of the game, the Mavs scored on a try by Ariel Baugh, who was also awarded player of the game, and converted it but ultimately ran out of time. [The girls] won a silver medal at one of the most difficult tournaments in high school sports.”

The Mavericks played the host school, St Maximilian Kolbe, in Game 1. Coach Forbes noted that “It was a tough game and although we roared out to a 12-0 lead at the half, the home team clawed their way back scoring late in the game.”

Mayfield held on to win 12-7 with Lily Vandenhoek scoring two tries and Kyla Corbett making one conversion. Vandenhoek was also named the player of the game for the Mavericks.

On the second day at OFSSA, Mayfield took on the 4th-ranked Bayside Devils from Belleville.

Coach Forbes described it as “a grueling battle between two very strong defenses. Scoring was hard to come by, but we led 5-0 at the half on a fantastic try by Ariel Baugh. Bayside managed to tie up the game with a late score making it 5-5 but the Mavericks kept their composure and Azzarah Reid, on the last play of the game, made a strong run up the middle scoring under the posts to win the game 12-5. Player of the game Kyla Corbett converted the winning try taking the Mavs to the semi-finals.”

The semi-finals pitted Mayfield against Ursaline College from Chatham who knocked out the # 1 seed and reigning champion JF Ross Collegiate from Guelph. Coach Forbes encapsulated the contest.

“We came out strong and were up 12-0 in the first half. The girls kept up the pressure and won the semi-final 26-5.”

Chloe Mullis, Jessica Vella, Kyla Corbett, Ariel Baugh, and player of the match Adelle Byrski scored tries against Ursaline College. Corbett also contributed three conversions in Mayfield’s top offensive performance at the provincials.

Coach Forbes extended his congratulations to “a great group of athletes that rose to the occasion and made Mayfield proud.”

