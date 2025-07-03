Lisle Astros edge Bolton Brewers 3-1 in a pitchers’ duel at North Hill Park

By Jim Stewart

In a good, old-fashioned pitchers’ duel at North Hill Park, the Lisle Astros used a three-run outburst in the fourth inning and a complete game by lefty starter Eric Jones to subdue the Bolton Brewers 3-1 in NDBL action on Thursday night.

It was a quick game for both teams—the contest was completed in less than two hours—but it was also a quiet night for the Brewers’ league-leading offence.

Bolton’s Player Coach Mike Wallace—who is leading the team in hitting with a .566 average – gave credit where credit was due.

“Jones threw really well tonight. He mixed speeds and had us off-balance. We have a lot of really good hitters in our lineup so sometimes you just have to tip your cap.”

Coach Wallace was gracious in defeat and praised Jones’s complete game effort for the Astros, but he was quick to applaud the efforts of his own pitchers, too.

“I thought Carson [Burns] gave us a quality start tonight and Faf [Chris Fafalios] threw really well in relief. Our pitching was good and when you hold the other team to three runs, it’s rare that we lose a ballgame like that.”

Rare, indeed. The Brewers have a high-powered offence that is averaging almost nine runs a game, but on Thursday night, it was the green-clad Astros from Lisle that had the big inning—stealing a page out of the home side’s modus operandi.

The green-and-gold clad visitors, in their Oakland A’s vintage jerseys with an Astros logo juxtaposed on the sleeve, broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when four consecutive hard hit balls by Zach Scragg, Dan Morningstar, Ryan Young, and Gavin Mikaczo off Brewers’ starter Carson Burns accounted for all three of the Astros’ runs. Scragg’s lead-off single was followed by Morningstar’s ringing double.

Young’s ensuing two-run double plated both Scragg and Morningstar from third and second, respectively. Mikaczo’s RBI single plated Young and spotted Jones all the offense the southpaw would need versus the Brewers.

Bolton’s bats woke up in the sixth inning after Jones faced the minimum number of batters at the bottom of the fourth and fifth. Drew Volkey led off the bottom of the sixth with a ringing triple in the left-centre gap that clattered around on the warning track.

Ben Sterritt drove a ball to deep centre to cash in Volkey on a sacrifice fly RBI, but Jones quelled the comeback by getting Burns to ground out, yielding a bases-empty single to Jack Larmer, and striking out Fafalios to limit the Brewers’ potent offense to one run.

After Fafalios induced a 1-2-3 inning in relief at the top of the seventh, the table was set for a walk-off win, but Jones had other ideas. He struck out lead-off hitter Greg Keenan looking. On the next ball in play, the Lisle lefty ‘put a little mustard on the hot dog,’ as Vin Scully used to say, when he fielded Daniel Accardo’s comebacker, glanced into the Brewers’ dugout, and still threw out the runner–raising the hackles of the home side and suggesting some future bad blood should the squads meet in the playoffs. Jones garnered the last out of the game by shattering Carter Burnside’s bat and generated a slow roller down the first base line. Impressively, the Astros’ southpaw chalked up an efficient complete game in what is often an inhospitable ballpark for visiting pitchers.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Brewers as they host their long-time nemesis, the New Lowell Knights, on Thursday, July 3 at North Hill Park. First pitch against New Lowell is 7:30 p.m. and Coach Wallace discussed the keys to beating the Knights: “You can’t give a good team like that any free runs. We’ll have to play good defense and get good pitching to beat a very good ball team.”

On Sunday, July 6 at 4 p.m., the Brewers will face the expansion, crosstown Caledon Cardinals for the second time this season at North Hill Park. The Brewers beat the Cardinals 5-2 in their inaugural meeting.

