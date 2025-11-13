LET’S REMEMBER

November 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

A POEM BY Sandra Turcarolo

For the men and women who served in the wars and still do,

We take a moment this Remembrance Day, to say, “thank you.”

There are not enough words of gratitude that anyone can say,

To those who sacrificed their lives, in the most unspeakable way.

They consist of a mother, a daughter, a father, or a son,

Whose mission isn’t complete, until the job is done.

Some were lucky and make it home safe and sound,

While others didn’t have a chance, as the bombs hit the ground.

As we bow our heads on November 11th, at exactly 11am,

Let’s take a moment, to remember and thank each and every one of them.

If you’d like to thank them in an extra special way,

Make a donation in their honour, at “mypoppy.ca”.

