Kin Club struggling with dumping in charity bins

July 31, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

To collect items for the Kin Club of Bolton’s “Toonie Sale”, an event where they sell clothing items for only a toonie to raise money to help in their efforts to aid various organizations around Caledon, the Kin has two red bins located in the community.

Each week, Joe Luschak, President of the Kin Club of Bolton, and other members pull out bags of garbage, furniture, mattresses, broken drywall, and more from these donation bins.

Luschak shared that the Kin has to use their own funds and volunteers’ time to have the excess removed and disposed of properly.

“The effort and cost associated with disposal takes away from the funds needed to support all of the other needed causes in the community,” said Luschak.

The Kin Club of Bolton has been serving the community for more than 61 years. 

The non-profit gives their time and efforts to raise funds to help countless organizations, projects and worthy causes.

Some of these organizations include Caledon Community Services, Meals on Wheels, Heart and Stroke, Bethell Hospice, and more.

Many may also recognize Bolton Kin from their annual Terry Fox Run or Santa Claus Parade.

To support these organizations and efforts, the Bolton Kin has clothing drives, and the previously mentioned “toonie sales”, to raise money.

The clothing collected from the bins is collected, sorted, cleaned and then put out for sale.

Each item, no matter the size, costs a toonie.

For this sale, they collect clothing, shoes, purses and jewelry.

The donation bins are solely for items for the toonie sale.

The club is asking residents and community members not to place anything besides these items in the bins.

Luschak urges everyone to use the Region of Peel recycling centers and disposal facilities located in Caledon to dump their excess belongings.



         

