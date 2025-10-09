Current & Past Articles » Letters

Issue of garbage at Kin donation boxes raises memory of Conservation Authority problem

October 9, 2025

OUR READERS WRITE

Reading of the problems experienced by Bolton Kin regarding their donation boxes brought back memories of working for the local Conservation Authority about 35 years ago.

Small towns were expanding with new subdivisions and ravine lots, which backed onto land that contained a stream or were otherwise unsuited for building and were highly desirable.

Usually this land was owned by the Conservation Authority and part of my job was to patrol and maintain it.

Before moving in a tractor and mower, a foot patrol was necessary to remove all the garbage the new residents had thrown over the fence.

Most of the stuff, like bricks, blocks, rolls of sod, potted plants, building material with nails sticking out, broken toys, car parts, etc., I simply threw back over the fence into the offenders’ backyards.

It was dangerous work and occasionally I felt like part of a bomb squad sent into a war-ravaged country to dismantle mines and unexploded ordinance. An overlooked brick or bottle going through the bush hog could send missiles in every direction. Once, a tangled metal rod required a trip back to the shop to cut it out of the machine with an acetylene torch.

The new subdivisions also had dead-end streets, which ended at the fence to the ravine. Canada Post decided this would be a good location for community mailboxes where the local residents could drop their junk mail at their feet to blow into the ravine and then complain about a garbage issue.

The Conservation Authority began providing garbage barrels at these areas so now the residents started filling them with household garbage, building materials, etc.

Some things never change!

Arthur Downey

Caledon



         

