Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers presents new show written by Caledon resident Barb Jensen

March 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

“There’s Nothing to Tell…(If It All Goes Well) is a two-act comedy

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local theatre group’s upcoming production is written by a Caledon resident.

The Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers will soon perform Barb Jensen’s “There’s Nothing to Tell…(If It All Goes Well)” at the Inglewood Community Theatre (15673 McLaughlin Road).

The play is a two-act comedy about the adventures – and misadventures – of guests and staff at the Alfonzo, an old-world Spanish hotel that’s former grandeur is beginning to fade.

Jensen is a retired teacher who taught at Meadowvale Village Public School, Credit View Public School, Herb Campbell Public School, and Southfields Village Public School.

During her time as a teacher, she wrote numerous musicals and plays for students. “There’s Nothing to Tell…(If It All Goes Well)” is her debut play for adult performers.

Jensen has been a part of other successful Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers productions, including last year’s production of “RSVP”.

Inspirations for Jensen’s play include the traveler’s spirit, embracing the unexpected, and maintaining a positive attitude in the face of challenges.

The showtimes for “There’s Nothing to Tell…(If It All Goes Well)” are as follows: 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 29; 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 30; 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 5; 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 6; and 8 p.m. on Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12.

Tickets to the show are $25 each and can be purchased online at inglewoodperformers.com or by emailing [email protected].

They are also available at Lost Bear Market (15660 McLaughlin Road) and Riverdale Fitness Mill (104 Maple Avenue).

Readers Comments (0)