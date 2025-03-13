Current & Past Articles » General News

Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers presents new show written by Caledon resident Barb Jensen

March 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

“There’s Nothing to Tell…(If It All Goes Well) is a two-act comedy

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local theatre group’s upcoming production is written by a Caledon resident.

The Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers will soon perform Barb Jensen’s “There’s Nothing to Tell…(If It All Goes Well)” at the Inglewood Community Theatre (15673 McLaughlin Road).

The play is a two-act comedy about the adventures – and misadventures – of guests and staff at the Alfonzo, an old-world Spanish hotel that’s former grandeur is beginning to fade. 

Jensen is a retired teacher who taught at Meadowvale Village Public School, Credit View Public School, Herb Campbell Public School, and Southfields Village Public School.

During her time as a teacher, she wrote numerous musicals and plays for students. “There’s Nothing to Tell…(If It All Goes Well)” is her debut play for adult performers.

Jensen has been a part of other successful Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers productions, including last year’s production of “RSVP”.

Inspirations for Jensen’s play include the traveler’s spirit, embracing the unexpected, and maintaining a positive attitude in the face of challenges.

The showtimes for “There’s Nothing to Tell…(If It All Goes Well)” are as follows: 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 29; 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 30; 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 5; 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 6; and 8 p.m. on Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12.

Tickets to the show are $25 each and can be purchased online at inglewoodperformers.com or by emailing [email protected].

They are also available at Lost Bear Market (15660 McLaughlin Road) and Riverdale Fitness Mill (104 Maple Avenue).



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon students see success with book drive

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Caledon students have organized a book drive to share the joy of reading with students in Cape ...

Humberview’s robotics team goes undefeated at first tournament of the year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is home to the country’s best high school robotics team. After a commanding 17-0 performance at a ...

Close 2 Home Caledon: Local women start new non-profit to provide housing for individuals with diverse needs

Housing options for those with diverse needs are very limited in Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With a goal of providing housing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce has lots planned for year ahead

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon Chamber of Commerce is excited to support local businesses this year.  On January 23, the Chamber ...

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley donates $250,000 to Agricultural Society

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local golf course and its owners have pledged support to one of Caledon’s oldest organizations.  On January ...

Post-traumatic stress injury treatment centre for first responders coming to Caledon

Region of Peel donates land to Caledon for centre By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A major announcement of support for first responders was ...

Malalai Halimi nominated as federal Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon

Halimi is a business manager in the aerospace industry and founder of an Afghani-Canadian media network By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There’s a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support